Whydah: Boosting Blockchain Game In Vietnam

HOCHIMINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Whydah company officially cooperated with 7 largest Game Studios in Vietnam, announced the orientation to become a leading company applying Blockchain for Studio Games, promoting the development of Blockchain ecosystem through Game development projects.



With experience as a pioneer in building blockchain infrastructure, Mr. Tri Pham, founder of Whydah will lead in strategic orientation, supporting Blockchain applications, Game developers, transforming traditional Game Studio models into Blockchain-based Game Studio companies.

Whydah develops based on the perfect combination of the traditional Game Studio model, distributed blockchain technology, community empowerment with a clear "guideline": Respect Game developers, Game quality comes first and build a sustainable community.

Sharing about Whydah's development orientation, Mr. Tri Pham, founder of Whydah & KardiaChain said: "For the cooperation with Studio, we always respect Game developers, therefore they have a decisive voice in the design of the game, Roadmap and Community Empowerment Process. Blockchain games are not just a fad, so we prioritize game quality over release time. And every game mechanism or user-related activities we aim to be sustainable, bringing together not only investors, but also game players, content creators & contributors to the game."

Currently, 7 leading Game Studios in Vietnam such as: Topebox, Wolffun Game, Imba Game, Hiker Games, Divmob, 1B Game Studio, KEIG Studio have co-operated with Whydah. To accelerate development, Game Studios in future need to solve 3 problems: Upgrade intrinsic capacity in game design, capture trends and improve the game's revenue model; Looking for financial resources; Building a healthy community and moving towards a sustainable ecosystem.

From an investment perspective, Mr. Trung Phan, Chairman of Decom Holdings, which participates in strategic investment, assessed: "Whydah represents a hybrid investment structure between traditional economy and blockchain economy. With luck, it can generate market capitalization 10 times higher than the company in the same industry created in the same time period. We are currently working with partners in Singapore to get ready to receive quality GamFi products and establish Whydah's strong legal standards."

Blockchain technology is considered as a "new wind", which will create a turning point in the field of game development. Mr. Tri expects when Vietnamese Game is blockchain-ized, it will bring breakthroughs in technology as well as user experience, better quality, attract more people, join hands to conquer the “blue ocean".

A photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1bcf0af-21be-4987-ae2c-b8a1cadcb378