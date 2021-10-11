Van Lanschot Kempen announces early redemption of subordinated bond

English Dutch

11 October 2021



Van Lanschot Kempen today announces that it will call for the early redemption of a subordinated bond issued in 2016 on 28 October 2021, the optional redemption date. The size of the bond amounts to €50 million. Van Lanschot Kempen has received approval from De Nederlandsche Bank for this early redemption.

The redemption will be effective 28 October 2021, when the principal and accrued interest will be paid.

The bonds (ISIN code: XS1508351514) are currently listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. This listing will be terminated after redemption.

Meanwhile, the bond was refinanced on 22 September 2021 through the issuance of a €50 million Tier 2 bond.

