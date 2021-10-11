The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|41,569
|278.25
|11,566,504
|4 October 2021
|43,000
|278.09
|11,958,076
|5 October 2021
|43,000
|280.37
|12,055,906
|6 October 2021
|43,000
|284.99
|12,254,613
|7 October 2021
|45,000
|293.55
|13,209,768
|8 October 2021
|41,000
|297.33
|12,190,563
|Accumulated under the programme
|256,569
|285.44
|73,235,429
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,848,642 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.93% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment