Silkeborg, DENMARK

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement41,569278.2511,566,504
4 October 202143,000278.0911,958,076
5 October 202143,000280.3712,055,906
6 October 202143,000284.9912,254,613
7 October 202145,000293.5513,209,768
8 October 202141,000297.3312,190,563
Accumulated under the programme256,569285.4473,235,429

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,848,642 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.93% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
