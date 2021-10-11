Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 51/2021 – 11 OCTOBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement101,039797.1080,538,513.03
4 October 20213,500771.102,698,853.85
5 October 20213,500770.852,697,990.75
6 October 20213,500780.562,731,965.25
7 October 20213,500799.352,797,721.50
8 October 20213,500799.632,798,706.05
Accumulated under the program118,539795.2194,263,750.43

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 675,838 shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

