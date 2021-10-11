HERE accelerates push for stronger European data economy

HERE among the founding shareholders of the Mobility Data Space in Germany

Supported by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure in Germany, the Mobility Data Space facilitates the exchange of data to enable the development of new mobility use cases

First use case example from HERE and Volkswagen focused on vehicle sensor data exchange for real-time hazard warnings

Hamburg, ITS World Congress 2021 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, is strengthening its commitment to establishing a stronger data economy in Europe. Today, the company announced that it is one of the founding shareholders of the Mobility Data Space in Germany.



The Mobility Data Space is designed as a data marketplace where companies in the mobility sector can exchange data in a self-determined manner to enable and further develop new mobility concepts. It is a central element of the German government's data strategy. The Mobility Data Space was set up on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) by acatech, the national academy of science and engineering in Germany, together with leading mobility companies, including HERE.



“HERE has long championed the idea that better access to data and data sharing are key elements to improve mobility for the benefit of people, cities and businesses. The Mobility Data Space will help to facilitate this data exchange”, said Michael Bültmann, Managing Director Germany at HERE Technologies. “Making more data available in a simplified way will lead to new concepts enabling safer and more sustainable transport and mobility solutions. Ultimately, this will also help to promote greater digital sovereignty in Europe.”



Together with the Volkswagen Group, HERE has already developed a use case example for a vehicle sensor data-based hazard warning service using the Mobility Data Space. Both companies will present this concept at ITS World Congress in Hamburg on Oct 13 at 11:30am:



Details:

“Mobility Data Space in action: A hazard warning concept from Volkswagen and HERE”

When: October 13, 11:30am-12pm

Where: HERE Technologies booth at ITS World Congress, Hall B5, Booth B5310



