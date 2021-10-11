HERE launches advanced real-time traffic service

An industry first, HERE Advanced Real-Time Traffic provides detailed information about turn lane congestion on arterial roads and speeds on roads with high-occupancy vehicle lanes



Hamburg, ITS World Congress 2021 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the launch of its new HERE Advanced Real-Time Traffic service. It introduces new lane-level information and expanding inner-city coverage to help drivers reach their destinations more efficiently and stress-free.



HERE Advanced Real-Time Traffic is the industry’s first traffic service that provides accurate speeds on arterial lanes with congestion at intersections, as well as the different speeds on roads with high-occupancy vehicle lanes (in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and USA). This gives drivers the chance to make informed decisions about the best routes for their journeys. The service includes granular traffic coverage in more than 100 cities worldwide, across all street types.



“Global traffic volumes have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with loosening restrictions, traffic congestion will be more unpredictable than before due to changes in our work behaviour. This means that up-to-date traffic information is more important than ever,” said Jørgen Behrens, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies. “That’s why we continue to refine and expand our traffic offering, helping people, companies and cities save both time and money while improving quality of life.”



HERE Real-Time Traffic is used by leading automotive companies, logistics providers, and city governments and transportion agencies globally.



HERE Advanced Real-Time Traffic is an expansion of HERE’s standard real-time traffic service that delivers up-to-the-minute information about traffic flow and road incidents that can cause delays. It enables the display of traffic conditions on highways, arterials and supports traffic aware routing for optimal ETA calculations.



HERE Real-Time Traffic and HERE Advanced Real-Time Traffic are available in more than 70 countries worldwide, covering over 13 million kilometres of roads in total. The services are based on billions of anonymized GPS data points HERE gathers every day, leveraging over 150 different probe data providers and more than 100 incident sources. Additionally, HERE traffic services integrate rich sensor data from millions of connected cars around the world.



