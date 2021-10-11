Shipa Adds Auto-Discovery to Application-as-Code Platform with Launch of Shipa 1.4

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KUBECON -- Shipa , a cloud-native application-as-code platform that reduces complexity by empowering an AppOpps model of development, today released Shipa 1.4. Highlighting the new feature additions and workflow enhancements is application auto-discovery, which enables the platform to automatically discover an organization’s applications that are not yet managed by Shipa.

“Put simply, Shipa does for applications what Terraform has done for infrastructure,” said Bruno Andrade, CEO, Shipa. “For current Shipa users and those curious about the transformative power of AppOps, Shipa 1.4 makes it even easier for development and DevOps teams to realize significant workflow gains that become increasingly valuable at scale. With application auto-discovery, creating application frameworks to enable AppOps is now automatic. Application deployment and framework customization are now more robust and streamlined. We invite any organization struggling with microservices application complexity to try Shipa 1.4 , and see how easy it can be.”

Developers saddled with multiple infrastructure platforms and their related tools face significant and ever-increasing complexity to deploy, manage, and secure their cloud native applications. Teams working with Kubernetes, VMs, Terraform, and other infrastructure must contend with different application management models for each of those components. Security policy enforcement is equally complex, with each component requiring its own approach to application policies.

To solve these persistent issues, Shipa’s application-as-code platform simplifies development across multiple infrastructure components by providing a consistent application operating (AppOpps) definition. With this application-as-code solution, teams get a singular and streamlined approach to development and workflow management across any infrastructure. On the DevOps side, teams can utilize this standard AppOps model to change or introduce any infrastructure platform without impacting the developer experience. Shipa also enables policy-as-code , allowing users to define policies for role-based access controls, networking, scanning, registry control and more at the application level – and then to easily apply those policies across tools and infrastructure as needed. By doing this, Shipa accelerates application deployment, management, and security by detaching the application layer from the underlying infrastructure.

With Shipa 1.4, users can now leverage application auto-discovery to automatically build an application-as-code framework for applications that are not already managed by Shipa, simply by installing Shipa on the same cluster. Shipa 1.4 also offers an improved experience for application deployment via the Shipa dashboard, complete with canary deployments, customizable applications ports, and extended deployments using shipa.yaml. Additionally, Shipa 1.4 introduces an improved and streamlined framework wizard that offers a basic workflow for efficiently creating frameworks in minimal steps, as well as an advanced workflow with the tool’s complete breadth of powerful options.

About Shipa

Shipa delivers a unique cloud-native application-as-code platform. Using Shipa, organizations speed up application deployment, management, and security by detaching the application layer from the underlying infrastructure. By providing a consistent application definition, developers have a standard experience for working with applications across any infrastructure, and DevOps can evolve infrastructure without any impact on developer activities. Shipa is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

