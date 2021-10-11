New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MicroLED and MiniLED Displays: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173685/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst delineates the current market status for ultra-small LEDs, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.The mini/micro-LED market is analyzed based on the following segments: category, product type, application and region.



In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of ultra-small LED technologies are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for mini/micro-LEDs are also identified and grouped in segments (i.e., optoelectronics, healthcare, automotive, and others).



The second section provides a technological review of ultra-small LEDs.This section offers a comparison with alternative technologies and a detailed description of materials and fabrication processes used to produce these devices.



This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2018, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.



The third section entails a global market analysis for ultra-small LEDs. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (i.e., category, product type, application, region), with actual data referring to the years 2019 and 2020, and estimates for 2021. Revenues are at the manufacturing level.



The analysis of current revenues for ultra-small LED products is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends.The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for ultra-small LED products within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2021 through 2026.



Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of mini/micro-LED products, along with a description of their offerings.The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players.



Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to mini/micro-LED materials, manufacturing processes and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, device category, material type and application.



Report Includes:

- 49 data tables and 26 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for MicroLED and MiniLED Displays

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation of current and forecasted market for mini- and micro-LEDs by product category, product type, application, and region and identification of market growth trends

- Coverage of milestones in the history of Mini- and Micro-LEDs, recent events, emerging applications, and information on most popular display technologies

- Information on main types of devices and related technologies and identification of latest technological developments and current research activities

- Comparison between OLEDs, LCDs and Ultra-small LED Displays and description of their manufacturing and fabrication processes

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including Apple, Broadcom, LG Display, Samsung Electronics, and Sony



Summary:

Mini-LEDs and micro-LEDs are two types of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) with sizes in the micron range.These ultra-small components are allowing to create displays and lighting products with outstanding properties in terms of brightness, color gamut, resolution and durability, among others.



These characteristics are also generating increasing interest for the fabrication of a new generation of display panels and lighting products for use in a range of existing and emerging applications.



The analyst has identified four main sectors in which ultra-small LEDs find current and potential use: optoelectronics, healthcare, automotive and others.



This study provides an updated review of ultra-small LED technologies, including materials, fabrication processes, manufacturing issues, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for ultra-small LED products by segment (i.e., category, product type, application, region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.



As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for mini/micro-LED products increased from REDACTED in 2019 to REDACTED in 2020, and is estimated to reach REDACTED in 2021, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the two-year period.



Optoelectronics currently account for the largest share of the market, at an estimated REDACTED of the total in 2021, corresponding to REDACTED. Within this segment, ultra-small LEDs are being used primarily for the fabrication of microdisplays (i.e., displays less than 3 inches in diameter) and very large displays (i.e., greater than 75 inches in diameter).



By comparison, ultra-small LED products for the automotive sector represent a share of REDACTED of the total, corresponding to estimated 2021 revenues of REDACTED. This segment has been expanding at a REDACTED CAGR since 2019, mainly driven by the introduction of ultra-small LED in car lighting fixtures, as well as dashboard and central control displays.



Healthcare and other applications (e.g., consumer eyewear and helmets for defense and security) are estimated to account for a combined share of REDACTED of the total in 2021.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173685/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________