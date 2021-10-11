New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Targeted Therapeutics Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173683/?utm_source=GNW





Based on application, targeted therapeutics is divided into lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer and others.



By geography, the market has been divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries: the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021-2026. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 24 data tables and 29 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for targeted therapeutics within the biopharmaceuticals sector

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation of current market size and market forecast for targeted therapeutics, technological advancements, and corresponding market share analysis by type, application and geographic region

- Detailed description of the target-specific functionality, advantages of target therapeutics, their production and processes, and discussion on their ability to provide therapeutic treatments for various chronic diseases

- Coverage of disease and economic burden of cancer, types of cancer therapy and insights into cancer treatment strategy timeline

- Insight into global R&D activities related to oncology drugs, industry structure, product launches, clinical trials, and regulatory scenario affecting the future marketplace

- Competitive landscape and pipeline analysis of the key companies operating in the global market, their company share analysis, and relevant oncology drug licensing deals and M&A deals

- Company profiles of major industry players, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



Summary:

Cancer was the leading cause of death in 2020, accounting for 10 million deaths, globally.This disease includes multi gene mutations that produce altered proteins controlling the signaling pathway of cells.



Usually, proteins encoded by these genes control cell growth, apoptosis, DNA repair, division and checkpoint, creating cancerous cells. But changes in these genes produce altered proteins that enable cancer.



Targeted therapeutics is an emerging and promising approach for oncology treatment, targeting the proteins that stimulate the growth of cancer cells. Small molecules offer more advantages than monoclonal antibodies, targeting molecules inside the cells (along with surface receptors) to modulate protein function.

The dynamic field of cancer R&D offers specialization in targeted therapies, which play a crucial role as mediators in cancer and other diseases, modulating diverse cellular activities.



The market for targeted therapeutics has increasing demand. As the field of targeted therapy matures, market leaders must use technologies and methods for novel targets and therapeutic approaches.



Market Size and Evolution



The global targeted therapeutics market was valued at around REDACTED in 2020 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2026.



The United States led the market for targeted therapeutics with around REDACTED in sales in 2020. The U.S. market for targeted therapeutics is expected to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2021-2026. The Asia-Pacific region generated nearly REDACTED in sales in 2020 and is expected to grow with the second highest CAGR REDACTED during the forecast period. The Rest of the World market segment revenue in 2020 was REDACTED and will grow slowly in the coming years. The European market for targeted therapeutics was worth REDACTED in 2020 and will reach REDACTED in 2026. It is forecast to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2026.



Emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, have shown growth potential in recent years.Rising affluence in these countries brings change in lifestyles, resulting in increased incidence of cancer.



Developing countries in Africa and elsewhere are still battling some of the highest proportions of immune-mediated diseases. The need for affordable and innovative medicines drives growth in the targeted therapeutics market in the low- and middle-income developing countries.

