The quantum dot market is estimated to be worth USD 4.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.2%

However, the limited availability of rare earth materials is likely to hinder the market growth.



The market for cadmium-free quantum dots to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Many quantum dot manufacturers are switching from toxic cadmium-based quantum dot devices to cadmium-free quantum dot devices.This act is in accordance with restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) directive in electrical and electronic equipment.



Cadmium-free quantum dots offer a safer and more sustainable alternative for manufacturers and consumers, by providing them with all the major benefits associated with the technology without the risk associated with toxicity or potential regulatory limitations due to the use of cadmium. Cadmium-free quantum dots are not only suited for displays, but also applications such as lighting solutions, solar cells, and biomedicine.



The market for displays is estimated to account for the largest share between 2021 and 2026 in quantum dot market

Quantum dots are being extensively used by display manufacturers to offer the best quality displays in the market.Quantum dot displays have a narrow spectrum, high stability and low power consumption.



Hence, they are being extensively used by display manufacturers globally.Quantum dots are incorporated into wide range of display applications such as, flat-panel TV screens, digital cameras, smartphones, gaming consoles, and personal digital assistant (PDA) devices.



LEDs with quantum dot luminophores is an emerging technology with high potential in the display ecosystem. As a result, the display devices are expected to dominate the quantum dot market during the forecast period.



Quantum dot market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a robust growth during 2021-2026



The increasing adoption of quantum dot products in lighting, automotive and consumer electronics applications is a key factor driving the quantum dot market growth.As of now, several quantum dot products are in the pre-commercialization stage.



However, in the coming years, the quantum dots will be deployed in mobile displays, batteries and energy storage systems, solar cells, medical devices, and solid-state lighting solutions.Asia Pacific consists of many established display manufactures and several emerging market players and research organizations that are focused on R&D activities related to the quantum dot technology.



Hence, Asia Pacific is expected to command the quantum dot market in the near future. The rising middle-class population with high disposable income and the growing demand for innovative products, along with improving manufacturing efficiencies is expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55 %, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 –20%

• By Designation: Directors – 50%, Vice Presidents – 25%, Managers – 20% and Others – 5%

• By Region: North America– 40%, Europe – 35%, Asia Pacific – 15%, and RoW – 10%

The major players in the quantum dot market are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Nanosys (US), Nanoco Group (UK), NNCrystal US Corporation (US), QD Laser (Japan), Merck Group (Germany), NanoPhotonica (US), OSRAM Licht (Germany), Crystalplex Corporation (US), LG Electronics (South Korea) and DuPont (US).



Research Coverage

The report segments the quantum dot market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region material, product and vertical.The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the quantum dot market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying This Report

• This report includes the market statistics pertaining to material, product, vertical and region

• An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the quantum dot market.

• Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.

