Automotive filters market post COVID-19 is estimated to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2021 to USD 23.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4%

With progression in time, the COVID-19 impact has severely disrupted the supply chain for entire automotive ecosystem.This has halted production facilities across the globe resulting in disruption in the exports of the automotive components.



This scenario is expected to affect automotive filters market, as the growth of the market is directly related to the production of the vehicles.The global production of vehicle pre-COVID-19 was expected to reach from ~90-95 million units in 2020 to ~110-115 million units by 2025.



According to OICA, though global vehicle production declined by 5.2% between 2018-2019, the production outlook was supposed to showcase significant growth from 2021-2022 owing to multiple steps taken by OEMs, as well as some government, to attract customers.



Brake Dust filter is the fastest growing market, by filter type

The brake dust filter is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the automotive filters market.Brake dust filters are expected to play a significant role in reducing pollution caused by fine brake dust particles.



Brake dust filters can be installed to existing spaces around disk brakes.They can also be equipped in all types of drives, from electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles to classical gasoline or diesel vehicles.



The market for brake dust filters has higher growth potential in Europe and North America, owing to technological advancement and a higher emphasis on pollution in these regions. All these factors are expected to drive the market growth for brake dust filters.



Dryer Cartridges for batteries is the largest market for electric vehicle OE market, by filter type

The market for dryer cartridges for BEV is estimated to be larger than PHEV by value and is also projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Dryer cartridges for batteries protect the battery system from water condensation, as the battery is regarded to be the most significant component in BEVs.



The installation of these cartridges enhances the overall protection of vehicles.The breathing of the battery system gets moistness into the interior, which can lead to the risk of water condensation at cooling plates.



The air dryer cartridge adsorbs the water moisture and prevents water condensation, which could lead to electric shorts.Dryer cartridges for batteries are a compulsory component for all-electric and hybrid vehicle types, as electric short circuits can lead to serious damage to the vehicle systems.



Thus, considering the vital role of the dryer cartridges, the market is expected to remain the largest in the coming years.



Asia Oceania is estimated to be the fastest-growing, and North America to be the largest market market for automotive filters



The Asia Oceania region has emerged as a promising market for the automotive industry and OEMs across the globe.The primary reason behind this trend is the Chinese market, which has evolved into the largest producer and consumer of automobiles across the globe.



Vehicle parc is the key factor influencing the growth of the automotive filters market.China accounts for the largest share of the total vehicle parc in Asia Oceania.



Development in road infrastructure and an increase in miles driven annually are expected to drive the market growth for oil filters.A comparatively shorter replacement life of oil filters will require a replacement periodically.



Also, large fleet vehicle volume, high environmental pollution, and low cost of filters are expected to drive the market in this region.



North America is the largest market as automotive filter is a mature technology in US and Canada.Also, the stringent emission standards for enhanced performance and comfort is expected to drive the market.



Although no standard regulation is present in Mexico for automotive filters, developments are underway to harmonize them with the US. Thus, the growth o automotive filters is quite evident and the demand is expected to grow significantly in the region.



The automotive filters market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players.The key players in the automotive filters market are MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), MAHLE (Germany), Donaldson (US), Sogefi (Italy), and Robert Bosch (Germany).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive filters market with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.



