The market size of flavors & fragrances is estimated to be USD 29.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 37.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2026

The demand for flavors and fragrances is also attributed to changing consumer preferences toward convenience food and increasing demand for consumer products. Stringent government regulations on the use of synthetic flavors and fragrances in Japan, China, the US, and European countries are restricting the growth of the flavors & fragrances market.



The Synthetic is the largest ingredient of flavors & fragrances for flavors & fragrances market in 2020

Synthetic ingredient is artificially made through chemical reactions.It is chemically modified and has different properties from its precursors.



Synthetic flavors are prepared from a complex mixture of chemical compounds.The dominance of synthetic ingredient is owed to its low cost and growing use in various end uses, such as beverages, packaged food products, and home & personal care products.



Unique formulation by manufacturing companies, innovation in flavoring ingredients, and significant demand of synthetic flavors in various edible & non-edible applications are driving the market for synthetic ingredient during the forecast period.



Beverages and consumer products are estimated to be the largest end-use industry in flavors & fragrances market, respectively between 2021 and 2026.

Bakery segment is expected to grow due to a rise in demand for aspirational purchase of global drink brands and increasing demand for dietary drinks owing to the rising percentage of health-conscious individuals. Consumer products segment is estimated to grow due to the rise of organized retail chains; changing lifestyles; and the growing demand for various consumer products such as home care and personal care products

APAC is expected to be the largest flavors & fragrances market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

APAC was the largest flavors & fragrances market in 2020.The changing lifestyle and high economic growth of emerging economies such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia have fueled the demand for flavors and fragrances in this region.



In addition, the rapidly growing food & beverage and cosmetic & homecare industries are fueling the growth of the flavors & fragrances market in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 29%

• By Region: North America - 27%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 33%, South America - 7%, and Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key market players profiled in the report include Givaudan (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (US), Symrise AG (Germany), Takasago (Japan), The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), Sensient Technologies (US), Mane SA (France), Robertet (France), T. Hasegawa (Japan), and Bell Flavors & Fragrances (US).



