One Day Virtual How to Write Effective SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) Training Course, December 2nd, 2021

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Write Effective SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive SOP course has been specifically designed to help you develop the skills to write and produce the content of SOPs using a best practice process, review and implement SOPs and ensure you comply in a regulated environment. You will come away with the confidence to use a process to write, update and implement effective SOPs.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) play a crucial compliance role with regulations. It is therefore essential that they are well written and easy to use. If SOPs are not followed correctly, the validity of data generated is compromised, leading to inspection findings and non-compliance issues which could lead to delays in bringing a drug/device to market.

Benefits of attending:

Master the art of writing user-friendly SOPs

Learn how to prepare the content of SOPs

Discover how to implement and manage SOPs effectively

Carry out effective SOP training

Ensure your SOPs incorporate appropriate regulatory requirements

Who Should Attend:

All those in pharma, biotech, generics, devices and animal health industries who are involved in preparing, reviewing and/or managing SOPs

Ideal as an introduction and also helpful to those wanting to ensure they are aware of best practice

Particularly relevant for those in GxP areas including clinical research, pharmacovigilance, QA, regulatory affairs and GMP

Key Topics Covered:

Fundamentals of effective SOPs

When are SOPs needed and why?

The difference between SOPs, policy documents, work instructions and local guidance

Determine the scope, roles and responsibilities associated with SOPs

Identify the essential structure of SOPs - Share best practice: what makes a good SOP?

Identify who should write, review and authorise SOPs

Current thinking in writing SOPs and an example of a good SOP

Example of a best practice SOP

Write concise and user-friendly SOPs

Translate the flow of operations into the document

Write SOPs that are sufficiently detailed, but not restrictive and limiting

Understand the target audience and account for end users' needs

Tips for how to write the content, format, style and presentation

Defining SOP content using mind-mapping and flow-charting

SOP implementation and management

Review and approval processes for SOPs

Handling updates - when should SOPs be updated and how?

Distribution, version control

SOP training

How to maximise end-user compliance

Exercise: write an SOP using best practice methodology

Ensuring your SOPs meet regulatory requirements

What needs to be included for compliance in GxP areas?

Current regulatory trends

Tips for what auditors and inspectors look for when they review SOPs

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30q54l



