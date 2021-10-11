Two Day REACH and RoHS Compliance Online Seminar: Gain a Deeper Understanding (November 15-16, 2021)

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Gain a Deeper Understanding" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2-day virtual seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.
REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.
Learning Objectives:
After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:
- Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.
- Review case studies.
- Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.
- RoHS and REACH guidelines
Areas Covered:
Topics covered in this seminar include:
Key Topics Covered:
Day 01 (7:00 AM to 1:00 PM PST)
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Break
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
- Managing suppliers with procurement contracts
- Effective using technology for tracking and managing compliance
Day 02 (7:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST)
- 7:00 am-7:30 am - Day 1 Revision
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- Break
- International requirements of RoHS
- WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements
- Material testing methods
- Compliance enforcement Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed
- RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance
- REACH Compliance
- US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting
