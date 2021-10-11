Two Day AML/BSA Online Boot Camp, November 10th-11th, 2021

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AML/BSA Boot Camp" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BSA/AML/OFAC Compliance Officer is responsible for developing, implementing and administering all aspects of the Bank Secrecy Act Compliance Program, and for assuring that the bank is in compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act, USA Patriot Act, OFAC, and all other applicable laws.

Currency Transaction Reports and Bank Secrecy Act began in 1970. While the basic premise has remained the same, the amount of bureaus and regulations has reached staggering proportions. The BSA exam manual is now 442 pages. The Treasury Department has designated FinCEN, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, to oversee the Bank Secrecy Act. Civil Monetary Penalties for non-compliance from thousands to millions of dollars continue to make headlines. Willful disobedience can be blamed on the board of directors down to the compliance department.

The federal government requires all banks and credit unions to have a board designated Bank Secrecy Act Officer. FinCEN also requires the BSA Officer and team are well qualified and trained to carry out the duties of this important position. Employees at the financial institutions are required to have initial and ongoing training on money laundering and BSA. Many people choose to outsource employee training, but this course will teach the teachers how to teach. You will be recognized within the bank or credit union as the go-to expert.

This interactive two-day class prioritizes and focuses on the framework, education and tools needed to properly manage this department within a financial institution. Attendees will participate in case studies, discussions and real-world scenarios that they can take back to their departments to implement regardless of their asset size.

Learning Objectives:

Learn how the five pillars of BSA need to be implemented with appropriate policies and procedures to effectively manage compliance within the laws.

Learn about the latest updates to CDD Rules on beneficial owners

Learn different agendas to train the board of directors, lenders, loan processors, customer service, tellers and other front-line staff.

Learn about monitoring for and completing currency transaction reports.

Learn about monitoring for and completing suspicious activity reports.

Learn how to bank money service businesses that they and your bank will appreciate.

Learn how the roles of FinCEN, OFAC and the USA Patriot Act impact your institution.

Learn how to think like a crook so you develop that "gut feeling".

Areas Covered in the Seminar:

5 Pillars of BSA/AML Program

Board Training and Job Specific Training

Case Studies

New faces of Money Laundering

Currency Transaction Reports

Suspicious Activity Reports

Money Service Businesses

FinCEN

OFAC

USA Patriot Act

Beneficial Owners and Updated Customer Identification Program

Risk Based Procedures and Customer Due Diligence

Enhanced Due Diligence

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (7:00 AM - 01:00 PM PST)

Program outline. Why BSA? How did it get started? How to operate it?

How to take notes Items to study Need action plan to implement Need to update policy or procedure

Pillars of BSA/AML Program System of internal controls to monitor compliance Currency Transaction Reports Monetary Instrument Logs Wire Transfers Paypal and other virtual or digital currency Independent testing Board designated BSA Officer/staff Training for staff - How to train your board and employees

Board Training

Job Specific Training

Front Line Training

Morning wrap up. Case Study

Currency Transactions Aggregating Large Currency Transactions The New "BSA - CTR"Electronic Form CTR Exemptions Monetary Instrument Logs

CTR Case Studies

Suspicious Transactions Detecting Investigating (Including proper use of the 314b Voluntary Sharing to make your investigations more effective) Reporting - The New "BSA-SAR" Electronic Form

SARS by the numbers

Money Service Businesses

Day 1 review. Case Study. How would you launder money?

Day 02 (7:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST)

Day one review

The role of FinCEN

The role of OFAC

USA Patriot Act

314A scans and other watch lists

Discuss current exams

Risk Assessment Tailoring to the Financial Institution Risk Rating of Customers

Morning Wrap Up. Questions

CIP (Customer Identification Program)

CDD (Customer Due Diligence)

EDD (Enhanced Due Diligence)

BSA tools and software

BSA for Tellers: Detecting Suspicious Activities

Case Studies, Questions, Wrap up.

