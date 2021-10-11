The global NVH testing market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 2.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "NVH Testing Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Application, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04430747/?utm_source=GNW



The increasing demand for vehicles drives the growth of the NVH testing market because the automotive sector is one of the major application areas of NVH testing solutions.According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2020, the global production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles was 55 million units and 33 million units, respectively.



It has been observed that there has been an increasing demand for automobiles in developing countries.The prominent factors driving the demand for automobile production and sales include the increasing income levels and growing population, coupled with the ease of financing and improved transport infrastructure.



The increased demand for automobiles has resulted in their voluminous production, which, in turn, has contributed to a rise in demand for NVH testing equipment from the automotive sector.

The market declined in 2020, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19.The supply chains were disrupted in 2020 due to the lockdown imposed by various governments and labor shortages in these industries due to travel restrictions, which affected the NVH testing market.



Though the market has been impacted in 2020, it is expected to recover by 2021.



Impact hammer testing & powertrain NVH testing: The largest segment of the NVH testing market, by application

Impact hammer testing and powertrain NVH testing is the largest segment of the NVH testing market by application.The NVH testing market is expected to be led by the impact hammer testing and powertrain NVH testing application during the forecast period.



This application includes torsional vibration testing, modal analysis, ground vibration testing, transient acoustic holography, and psychoacoustic test. The adoption of NVH testing solutions for these applications, especially in the automobile industry – as powertrain NVH deals prominently with overall driver experience – is driving the growth of the said market.



Power & energy: The fastest-growing segment of the NVH testing market, by vertical

The NVH testing market for the power & energy vertical is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.The high pressure on OEMs to design and manufacture low-noise-level equipment due to stringent legislative obligations is one of the major factors leading to the growth of the NVH testing market for this vertical.



Further rising population in countries like China and Japan is surging demand for power & energy which ultimately impacts the NVH testing market for the said vertical.



Europe has the largest market share in the NVH testing market

Europe was leading region for NVH testing market in 2020.Germany, the UK, France, and Italy are among the major countries driving the growth of the NVH testing market in Europe.



The implementation of strict regulations and practices to reduce traffic noise and limit pass-by noise to 70 dB is expected to help reduce the overall environmental noise.Europe is home to many premium automobile manufacturers, including Volkswagen, BMW, and Volvo.



These are a few of the major factors behind the strong domination of the European region in the NVH testing market. The presence of prominent NVH testing solutions providers, such as Bruel & Kjaer (Denmark), HEAD acoustics GmbH (Germany), imc Test & Measurement (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark)), m+p international (Germany), and OROS (France), is also expected to drive the growth of the market in this region



The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 38%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 32%, Directors – 44%, and Others – 24%

• By Region: Europe – 37%, North America – 33%, APAC – 24%, and RoW – 6%

The report profiles key players in the global NVH testing market with their respective market share analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are National Instruments (US), Siemens Digital Industries Software (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), HEAD acoustics (Germany), imc Test & Measurement (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark), Prosig (UK), m+p international (Germany), Signal.X (US), AB Dynamics Ltd (UK), Benstone Instruments Inc (US), Data Physics (US), ECON Technologies (China), ESI Group (France), Erbessd Instruments (US), Honeywell (US), IMV (Japan), Müller-BBM VibroAkustik Systeme (Germany), King Design (Taiwan), Kistler Group (Switzerland), OROS (France), PCB Piezotronics (US), Polytec (Germany), Thermotron (US), and VTI Instruments (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the NVH testing market and forecasts its size, by value, based on region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW), by type (Hardware, Software), by application (impact hammer testing & powertrain NVH testing, environmental noise measurement, pass-by noise testing, Sound source mapping, sound intensity measurement & sound quality testing, building acoustics, mechanical vibration testing, product vibration testing ) and vertical (automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, power& energy, consumer appliances, construction, industrial equipment, mining & metallurgy and others).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the NVH testing market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the NVH testing market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

