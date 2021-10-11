New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Battlefield Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173693/?utm_source=GNW



The global digital battlefield market was valued at US$xx million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Rising disputes among countries across the globe, rising defence budget to procure modern battlefield weapons and solutions, and rapid advancement in AI, digital solutions, and big data technologies are some of the major factors that boosting the growth of the global digital battlefield market.



How has COVID-19 had a slight negative impact on the digital battlefield market?



The COVID-19 pandemic has a moderate negative impact on the digital battlefield market globally. However, it has impacted adversely the growth and economic development of country worldwide. Also, implementation of lockdown across the globe has disrupted the supply-chain and halted the production processes of new battlefield systems and equipment. In addition, militaries of various countries have put on hold the procurement of new battlefield systems and equipment and shifted their priority towards public health and safety. Also, financial impact posed by the pandemic is compelling companies to close their production facilities and mull employee layoffs. These factors are hampering adoption of digital battlefield solutions and services worldwide.



How this Report Will Benefit you?



Visiongain’s 560+ page report provides 378 tables and 415+ charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global digital battlefield market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for digital battlefield market. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including technology, platform, solution, and installation, and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing digital battlefield market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.



What are the current market drivers?



In today’s era of technology country’s power is defined by advanced weapons and nuclear capabilities it has. With ongoing advancements in weapon technology more and more countries are investing substantial amount and effort on bringing in feature packed weapons and equipment to enhance their warfare capabilities and protect against enemy attack. Also, disputes among neighbouring countries due to access disputes, Lot line disputes, outbuilding disputes, and adverse passion claims is increasing. Such war threating situations among these countries are worsening political relationships as well. Moreover, other contries especially Muslim countries are facing civil war situations withing the country due to presence of terrorist groups. For instance, most recently in August 2021, Taliban group captured Afganistan and came back in power. However, government of major countries across the globe are focusing on setting up counter-terrorism efforts to prevent and counter violent extremism. This is encouraging military authorities to invest on next generation technology to enable digital battlefield environment for military forces.



As technological advancement in defence industry is taking pace military authorities across developed and developing countries are concentrating on improvising their warfare capabilities and tactics. To achieve this, they are spending huge amount on deployment of advanced warfare systems, solutions, equipment, and asset.



Where are the market opportunities?



Rising awareness among government and defence agencies regarding benefits offered by modern warfare technologies, equipment, and weapons is increasing need to digital battlefield devices across both developed and developing countries at a rapid pace. For instance, these advanced solutions and systems allow military forces to execute missions with optimum coordination and synchronized power to improve overall resilience and readiness. Also, warfare systems equipped with digital technologies are highly scalable and modular that are compatible with innovative technologies. Moreover, digital battlefield solutions offer research and development authorities with standardized open framework to perform innovate and easy inventions in the field of weaponry. These factors are attracting defence departments to deploy digital battlefield technologies which in turn, is presenting opportunities for key players proving integrated digital battlefield solutions and services.



Military authorities across the globe are focusing on examining some of the major determinants reshaping military warfare tactics over a decade including change in the troop size, quality of weapons utilized and potential adversaries. Prominent countries such as Iran and North Korea who have small military size, compared to superpowers, focus on asymmetric warfare tactics and use advanced military technologies. Further, such countries are concentrating on deploying next generation technologies including internet of things, and automation to boost their asymmetric capabilities to deter superpowers and their regional allies interventions. Furthermore, European countries such as Russia, Germany, and UK are aiming at enhancing their asymmetric warfare capabilities by investing substantial amount on AI enabled technologies to improve counter terrorism measures. Additionally, terrorist groups in Middle East region are using asymmetric techniques by utilizing drones and unmanned vehicles to create disturbances in military areas in the region. This is encouraging military forces in Middle Eastern countries to rethink their asymmetric warfare strategies against terrorist group. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for AI technologies, unmanned vehicles, and internet of things technologies.



Competitive Landscape



Prominent players operating in the digital battlefield market are BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall Ag, Thales Group, and Saab AB.



These major players operating in the global digital battlefield market have adopted various strategies comprising substantial investment in R&D, partnerships, collaborations, geographical and portfolio expansion, and new product launch. For instance, in June 2021, Thales Group entered into a joint venture with Leonardo, and Telespazio and signed contract with Italian Ministry of Defense. As per the contract, these companies will develop and design the SICRAL 3 secure satellite communications system.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173693/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________