Three Day Operations Management Course: Exploring Operational Management in Changing Times - October 20-22, 2021

The overall aim of this course is to provide delegates with relevant insights, allow delegates to explore key aspects of operations management and help them improve their impact and value in current fast-changing times. The latest hot topics such as Industry 4.0, Pivoting, FMEA, Workflow and Motivation in Dispersed Teams etc will be addressed.

Operations management is an area of business concerned with the production of goods and services and involves the responsibility of ensuring that business operations are efficient in terms of using as little resource as needed and effective in terms of meeting customer requirements.

It is concerned with managing the process that converts inputs (in the forms of materials, labour and energy) into outputs (in the form of goods and services). Managing risks and maintaining continuity during a crisis such as a pandemic have become more critical in fast-changing times.

To perform this function effectively, Operations Managers have a number of responsibilities, for examples:

Aligning the operation's strategy to the company strategy - developing a clear vision of how the operations should support the company's long-term objectives; it also means translating goals into implications for performance objectives in terms of quality, speed, dependability, flexibility and cost.

Deploying the operations strategy - operations management is often characterised by the need to make decisions both frequently and quickly, so it is necessary to have a framework to guide decision making; that is the role of operations strategy.

Designing the company's services and processes - in the service sector, the product is often a process, the design of which, often, falls into the domain of operations management. In manufacturing sectors processes are designed to prepare a product for the market.

Planning & controlling the operation - is the activity of deciding what the operation's resources should be doing, then making sure they do it and as efficiently as possible.

Improving the performance of operations - continuous improvement is the responsibility of all operations managers with a focus on improving quality and reducing costs.

Learning Objectives

By the end of the programme, you will be able to:

Explain the purpose of operations management and how to align operations management strategies with the organisation's strategy (Operational Excellence)

Outline the approach for aligning the operation to meet the needs and expectations of the customer both internal and external (Service Excellence)

Demonstrate an ability to use a number of tools and techniques to improve the performance of key business processes (Process Excellence)

Describe a number of approaches to improve the effectiveness of the human resource (Performance Excellence)

Outline alternative organisational structures to deliver improved customer service while delivering greater efficiencies (Organisational Excellence)

Who Should Attend:

It is not only for operations managers or factory managers who run operations; it is for all managers in all sectors run some form of operation, for example, a finance manager's operation processes invoices and other financial transactions, an HR manager's operation processes recruitment, so if you are responsible for the management of processes then you are an operations manager.

It is designed for all managers: senior, middle, first line and supervisors in all sectors including manufacturing, financial services, health services, government departments, etc.

Agenda:

Day One

Administration, introduction, course objectives & methodology Operations Management

Exercise: what is operations management?

Review of Exercise;

Establishing the operations vision and mission;

Operations management responsibility for process management;

The prime activities of operations management;

The model of operations management

The Strategic Role of Operations Management

The role of the operations function;

The operations performance objectives;

The impact of Industry 4.0 on operations strategy;

Preparing to 'pivot' when the environment prevents normal business operation e.g., a pandemic

Operations Improvement

Exercise: simulating a business process;

Review of Exercise;

The 7 classic wastes + 6 more

Day Two

The Toyota Production System

The foundations of the system: line balancing, standard work, total productive maintenance and the value stream, which leads to operational stability;

The three pillars of the Toyota Production System:

Just in Time (JIT)

Exercise: Calculating Takt time;

Demonstration: Pull versus Push systems;

Demonstration: How to achieve one-piece flow

Jidoka

Automatic and manual line stops;

Managing the integration of people and machines;

Error proofing systems;

Creating a visual control system

Culture - the critical role of organisational culture

Action Planning: explore how to transfer learning to the workplace

Lean Operations

The Lean philosophy; Five principles of Lean Operations;

Specifying value and the value stream;

The benefits of process mapping;

The process of mapping a business process;

Exercises: SIPOC mapping, Process Sequence mapping, Spaghetti mapping and Value stream mapping;

Establishing Flow & Pull systems

Maintaining workflow in a dispersed, remote team;

Single minute exchange of die;

A System for Workplace Organisations - The 5S system

Day Three

Quality Planning and Control

How is quality defined?

Special cause and common cause variation;

Exercise: how to calculate standard deviation;

Review of Exercise;

Introduction to the Case Study company;

Deploying control charts to monitor business processes in the Case Study company;

Data collection and sampling tools;

Exercise: constructing a control chart using data from the Case Study company;

Review of Exercise;

Calculating process capability and sigma scores Process Improvement

Feedback systems to inform improvement activities;

Establishing improvement priorities;

Exercise: deploying tools and techniques to deliver business improvement;

Review of Exercise

Action Planning: explore how to transfer learning to the workplace

Managing Risk

Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (FMEA);

Exercise: how to complete an FMEA matrix;

Maintaining business continuity in a digitalized world

Capacity Planning and Control

What is capacity?

Planning and controlling capacity

Measuring demand and capacity

Alternative capacity plans

Choosing a capacity planning and control approach

Capacity planning as a queuing problem

The Human Side of Operations Management

Understanding the drivers of performance;

The purpose of Performance Appraisal;

The contributions of Industrial Psychology to management thinking;

The key to motivating people at work;

Exploring alternative approaches to people management;

Maintaining motivation in remote teams;

How to manage culture, commitment, competence and productivity of the operations team

Job Design and Work Organisation

What is job design?

Key factors to consider when designing operations jobs;

How to identify the primary job characteristics of operations roles;

Developing guidelines for job redesign;

How ergonomics and environmental conditions inform job design

Action Planning: transfer learning to the workplace

