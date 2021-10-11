Festi: Buy-back programme week 40

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 40, Festi purchased in total 996,173 own shares for total amount of 212,188,676 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase price
404.10.202110:27:11100.000216,00021.600.000
404.10.202113:09:50150.000215,00032.250.000
405.10.202110:33:21100.000214,00021.400.000
405.10.202114:04:45150.000214,00032.100.000
406.10.202113:49:52150.000211,00031.650.000
407.10.202110:44:49100.000210,00021.000.000
407.10.202115:02:38150.000212,00031.800.000
408.10.202115:12:4996.173212,00020.388.676
   996.173 212.188.676


This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3,056,311 own shares for 638,387,679 ISK and holds today 5,556,311 own shares or 1,72% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).