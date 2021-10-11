Festi: Buy-back programme week 40

In week 40, Festi purchased in total 996,173 own shares for total amount of 212,188,676 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|40
|4.10.2021
|10:27:11
|100.000
|216,000
|21.600.000
|40
|4.10.2021
|13:09:50
|150.000
|215,000
|32.250.000
|40
|5.10.2021
|10:33:21
|100.000
|214,000
|21.400.000
|40
|5.10.2021
|14:04:45
|150.000
|214,000
|32.100.000
|40
|6.10.2021
|13:49:52
|150.000
|211,000
|31.650.000
|40
|7.10.2021
|10:44:49
|100.000
|210,000
|21.000.000
|40
|7.10.2021
|15:02:38
|150.000
|212,000
|31.800.000
|40
|8.10.2021
|15:12:49
|96.173
|212,000
|20.388.676
|996.173
|212.188.676
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3,056,311 own shares for 638,387,679 ISK and holds today 5,556,311 own shares or 1,72% of issued shares.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).