The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Report 2021-2031:



Growing adoption of eco-friendly packaging products



In today’s society, packaging is a significant financial and environmental burden. Everything from retail food to sent packages necessitates extensive packaging, and most of us interact with it on a daily basis. This necessitates the use of environmentally friendly packaging. Inks, papers, plastics, and other common chemicals are used in packaging. With such widespread use, it’s clear to see why more sustainable packaging procedures and materials are required. While there is still a lot of space for improvement in this industry, several companies are already implementing more environmentally friendly packaging standards. These are some of the simplest strategies to lessen your environmental impact.



Laws & Regulations Enforced by Governments



For the sake of the environment, flora, and fauna, governments in numerous nations have enacted strict rules to reduce the impact of trash and its damaging by-products. To limit solid waste accumulation in landfills, they have also enacted tough legislation for the handling of consumer and industrial plastic garbage. Non-compliance with norms and acts is punishable by regulatory organisations in the United States and Europe. The European Commission’s Garbage Framework Directive has set a goal of collecting 50% of residential waste by 2020. Between 2020 and 2030, recycling and reuse of plastic packaging trash should account for 60% of total plastic packaging waste created, according to this directive. PlasticsEurope, a major pan-European organisation, has set a goal of zero landfills by 2040. The Waste (England and Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2012 govern the separate collection of waste, requiring waste collection authorities to separate waste paper, metal, plastic, and glass.



Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Category

• Bottles & Films Plastics

• Non-Bottle Rigid Plastics



Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Processing

• Mechanical Processing

• Chemical Processing

• Biological Processing



Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application

• Packaging

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Other Application



Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Polymer Type

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• PolyVinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Other Polymer Type



Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Service

• Collection & Transportation Service

• Recycling Service

• Incineration Service

• Landfill Service



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• U.S. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Europe Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Germany Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Asia Pacific Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• China Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Middle East & Africa Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Turkey Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Middle East and Africa Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Latin America Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Brazil Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Argentina Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Veolia Environnement SA

• Suez Environnement

• Waste Management, Inc

• Republic Services, Inc

• Stericycle Inc

• Waste Connections

• Clean Harbors Inc

• Biffa PLC

• DS Smith plc

• Mondi PLC

• Berry Global Group Inc

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Sealed Air Corp

• Sonoco Products Co

• Amcor PLC

• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

• Coveris Group

• Genpak LLC

• Placon Corporation

• Eco-Products Inc.



