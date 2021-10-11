Insights on the Electronic Skin Patches Global Market to 2026 - Focus on Stretchable Circuits, Photovoltaic Systems, Stretchable Conductors and Electroactive Polymers

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Skin Patches Market, By Component (Stretchable Circuits, Photovoltaic Systems, Stretchable Conductors, Electroactive Polymers), By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global electronic skin patches market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the next five years. They are helpful in monitoring prevalent chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiac diseases, etc. The increasing awareness for the product, which is causing people to pay more heed to personal care and fitness is the major driving factor for the market. However, lack of interoperability and lack of awareness might hamper the growth of the market.

The global electronic skin patches market is segmented on the basis of application, material, type, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is further segmented into cardiovascular monitoring, wireless inpatient monitoring, diabetes management, Iontophoresis skin patches and sweat sensing. Among these, cardiovascular monitoring segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to increasing cases of cardiac diseases which require electronic skin patches.

Regionally, global electronic skin patches market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe and South America. Here, North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 by virtue of the presence of health-regulatory bodies like food and drug administration (FDA), in the USA, and increased funding from government and other related organizations.

Major players in the global electronic skin patches market include Vitalconnect Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc. (Leaf Healthcare Inc.), Quad industries SA, Loreal SA, Sensium Healthcare Ltd, iRhythm Technologies Inc., VivaLNK, Inc., WearOptimo Pty. Ltd., Enfucell Oy, GE Healthcare, DexCom Inc, Insulet Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MC10, Inc. and others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global electronic skin patches market.

To classify and forecast global electronic skin patches market based on component, application, end user, company and region.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electronic skin patches market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electronic skin patches market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electronics Skin Patches Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Stretchable Circuits, Photovoltaic Systems, Stretchable Conductors, Electroactive Polymers)

6.2.2. By Application (Health Monitoring Systems, Drug Delivery Systems, Cosmetics)

6.2.3. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Companies, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (Inclusive of SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Players Profiled)

14.2.1. Vitalconnect Inc.

14.2.2. Smith & Nephew Plc. (Leaf Healthcare Inc.)

14.2.3. Quad industries SA

14.2.4. Loreal SA

14.2.5. Sensium Healthcare Ltd

14.2.6. iRhythm Technologies Inc.

14.2.7. VivaLNK, Inc.

14.2.8. WearOptimo Pty. Ltd.

14.2.9. Enfucell Oy

14.2.10. GE Healthcare

14.2.11. DexCom Inc

14.2.12. Insulet Corporation

14.2.13. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

14.2.14. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.2.15. MC10, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jj7sk6