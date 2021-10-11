Global Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market to 2026 - by Type, Distribution Channel, Company and Region

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market, By Type (Rechargeable, Non rechargeable), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Pharmacy/ Drug Stores, Online and Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Electric toothbrushes are more effective than the manual toothbrush in cleaning the teeth and can remove the plaque and calculus from the dental cavity. Coaching pressure in an electric toothbrush is defined as the visible pressure sensor used to coach the kids and it lightens up while brushing teeth when too much pressure is applied to prevent harmful electric brushing. The rise in the population around the globe and the surge in awareness of the consumers regarding the benefits of dental hygiene is the driving factor for the high demand of coaching pressure electric toothbrush market in the forecast period. Growing disposable income among middle-class families is increasing the expenditure capacity of consumers to buy quality products.

The growing adoption of unhealthy eating habits and consumption of high sugar-containing food items and beverages is adversely affecting the health of the oral cavity.

The rapid urbanization of people in search of better job opportunities and quality living standards is contributing significantly to the market growth. The rise in the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and the change in lifestyle patterns of consumers is expected to fuel the demand of the coaching pressure electric toothbrush market. The rise in the number of initiatives taken by the leading authorities to increase awareness regarding the benefits of dental hygiene is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market is segmented into type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company. Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the coaching pressure electric toothbrush market in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The presence of supportive government policies and complex technologies is fueling the market demand in the next five years. High disposable income and the growing adoption of advanced technologies for increasing efficiency and performance are influencing market growth.

The major players operating in the global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market are Philips Oral Healthcare (Sonicare), The Procter & Gamble Company (Oral-B), Aquasonic, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Conair Corporation, Vekkia, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market based on type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global coaching pressure electric toothbrush.

To identify drivers and challenges for global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Sources of Information

5.3. Brand Awareness



6. Global Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Rechargeable, Non rechargeable)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Pharmacy/ Drug Stores, Online and Others)

6.2.3. By Company (2020)

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Philips Oral Healthcare (Sonicare)

14.2. The Procter & Gamble Company (Oral-B)

14.3. Aquasonic

14.4. Colgate-Palmolive Company

14.5. Conair Corporation

14.6. Vekkia



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



