The Global Electronic Design Automation for PCB and MCM Market is expected to grow by $ 216.97 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Design Automation for PCB and MCM Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173644/?utm_source=GNW

97 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period. Our report on the electronic design automation for PCB and the mcm market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing complexity in semiconductor device designs and surging demand for SoC technology. In addition, increasing complexity in semiconductor device designs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Networking and communications

• Automotive

• MII

• Cellular phone

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the miniaturization of electronic devicesas one of the prime reasons driving the electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market growth during the next few years. Also, will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market covers the following areas:

• Electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market sizing

• Electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market forecast

• Electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market vendors that include Altium Ltd., Aldec Inc., ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Boldport Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Synopsis Inc., and Xilinx Inc. Also, the electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173644/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________