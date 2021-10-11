Global $52.58 Bn Dairy Alternatives Markets to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Soy, Almond), by Product (Milk, Ice Cream), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Online Retail), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy alternatives market size is expected to reach USD 52.58 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5%

The rise in demand for plant-based alternatives and changing consumer diets utilizing milk alternatives are driving the demand for dairy alternatives.



Increasing occurrence of milk allergies or cases of lactose intolerance is expected to drive the market further. People with lactose intolerance are increasingly opting for milk alternatives, which has made beverage manufacturers adopt dairy alternatives to appeal to the respective consumer base, further propelling the demand for dairy alternatives.



Changing consumer preferences caused by environmental or moral concerns resulting in the mass adoption of vegan or similar diets are expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period. Europe has a well-established food and beverages industry and has seen significant growth in the vegan population, resulting in the high market growth in the region.



Moreover, consumers are opting for more variety in their food and beverage products such as almond milk coffee or coconut panna kotta. Similar dishes with dairy alternatives are becoming available across major industries such as hotels, restaurants, and cafes as well as in packaged foods. The increased availability of the products has made it easier for consumers to opt for dairy alternatives and products consisting of the same.



Asia Pacific has been the most dominant regional market as it consists of numerous emerging economies, along with a growing population. The growing middle-class population, coupled with the increasing disposable income, has empowered consumers to opt for variety in their food choices. Moreover, exposure to westernized foods and diet trends is driving the market further in the region.



The market is highly competitive as the established players have already captured a large market share, however, emerging local players are entering the market considering the realized demand for the product. The simplicity of the process and technology has made it easier for the new entrants to infiltrate the market, and therefore increase competition in the market.

The existing players have been coming up with new products and sources of milk. For instance, a start-up in San Francisco has collaborated with ADM to produce animal-free milk using microflora, such as yeast. The product is expected to have all the benefits of cow milk without the raw material.



Dairy Alternatives Market Report Highlights

By source, soy held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020. Soy milk has been traditionally consumed for a long time in many countries and is affordable and easily available worldwide, making it the most dominant source segment in terms of revenue in 2020

By product, milk captured the largest share of more than 67.0% in 2020 owing to high demand for plant-based milk alternatives from lactose-intolerant consumers as well as consumers following a vegan diet. The increasing occurrences of high cholesterol in adults and the elderly have led to numerous consumers opting for dairy alternatives-based products instead of milk products

By distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets led the market with more than 40.0% share in 2020. Developed regions such as North America and Europe have a higher penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets, meanwhile developing regions are witnessing an increased number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, thus contributing to the high growth of the distribution channel segment

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 with a share of over 44.0% in terms of revenue, which was followed by North America and Europe, respectively. The easy availability of the product in aseptic packaging enabling convenient storage is expected to result in increased adoption of the product over the forecast period

The investments in the plant-based alternatives food sector are increasing as the market for the same is growing. For instance, an investment issuer called EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC. added Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC to its portfolio, which has vegan beverages, such as shakes. The deal aims to target a larger consumer base that eats fast food but prefers vegan alternatives

Companies Mentioned

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

Danone

Oatly

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

Daiya Foods Inc

Melt Organic

Living Harvest Foods Inc.

Ripple Foods

Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4q4s76



