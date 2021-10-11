Worldwide Cervical Pillows Industry to 2027 - Featuring Mediflow , Coop Home Goods and Innocor Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cervical Pillows Market based on Material, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cervical Pillows Market is likely to grow at the rate of 4.6% CAGR by 2027. The increasing prevalence of spondylosis drives the cervical pillows market growth and cervical disorders in the upcoming period. A growing number of working populations depicting inactive lifestyles, neck pain, and obesity increase spondylosis risk. Further, age is a vital factor that elevates the potential of spondylosis.

A surging percentage of the senior population will drive the demand for cervical pillows. However, in economies with lower or middle-income groups, cervical pain is generally overlooked as a serious issue that may hamper cervical pillow market growth. A cervical pillow is a especially designed pillow used for the support in the natural position of the head and neck while asleep with various positions, which include supine lying positions or side sleeping positions. A cervical pillow helps minimize neck muscle and joint strains and sprains and various other cervical ailments, including snoring in few cases. A cervical pillow is available in different materials such as memory foam and fiber filled pillow or water filled pillow, etc.



Cervical Pillows Market based on Material

Foam pillows

Fiber filled pillows

Memory foam pillows

Water filled pillows

Gas filled pillows

Gel filled pillows

Others

Cervical Pillows Market based on Application

Cervical spondylosis

Trauma based whiplash recovery

Temporomandibular disorders

Others

Cervical Pillows Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

By material, the market is bifurcated into foam pillows, fiber filled pillows, memory foam pillows, water filled pillows, gas filled pillows, gel filled pillows, and others. The water filled pillows have witnessed significant growth in the market over the forecasted period. This is due to their provision of soothing effect in case of a neck injury. They also help reduce pain intensity; further clinical trials have exhibited that water filled pillows offer pain relief and improve sleep quality. With the growth in the incidence of neck pain, the demand for water filled cervical pillows is expected to grow briskly. Moreover, the water component of the pillow is easy to fill up and can be adjusted as per the requirements of an individual.



By application, the market is segmented into cervical spondylosis, trauma based whiplash recovery, temporomandibular disorders, and others. Among them, the cervical spondylosis segment has held a maximum share in the market. The maximum share is due to the rapidly increasing geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to spondylosis, rising people with inactive lifestyles, and high incidence rates. The high prevalence of obesity and genetic factors will positively impact the growth of segmental share in the coming years.



Further, based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America commanded the market. This can be ascribed to rising working hours, improper sitting position and growing usage of electronic gadgets, resulting in stress on the neck.



Recently, neck pain is one of the most common health problems globally. The neck is connected with the spine, nerves, and muscles and, when continued for a longer time, may lead to pain in the head, shoulders, and arms. The high prevalence of neck pain is estimated to propel the growth of the cervical pillow market. The age group of 65 majorly faces chronic neck pain from cervical spondylitis and other causes, which will surge the demand for the cervical pillow, which is projected to fuel the market's growth.



Prominent players of the market are Alex Orthopedic, Inc., Therapeutic Pillow International, CNH Pillow Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG, Mediflow Inc, Coop Home Goods, Core Products International, Inc, Innocor Inc., Medical Products, Inc. and Hall Innovations, LLC.



As a result, cervical pillows are being increasingly used by people with various cervical problems. Majorly the benefits of the cervical pillow are the key reason for increasing usage. Moreover, it is considered that cervical pillows can improve sleeping quality, which has become very important in this sedentary lifestyle.

This report segments the market inclusively and gives the nearest evaluation of the entire market size.

This report of the cervical pillow market assists shareholders in understanding the market and gives perception on the major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This research would also help shareholders understand their competitors better and obtain more information to intensify their position in the market.

The competitive outlook provided in the report includes product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships of the players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Material: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Foam pillows

5.3. Fiber filled pillows

5.4. Memory foam pillows

5.5. Water filled pillows

5.6. Gas filled pillows

5.7. Gel filled pillows

5.8. Others



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Cervical spondylosis

6.3. Trauma based whiplash recovery

6.4. Temporomandibular disorders

6.5. Others



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

8.2. Market Developments

8.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

8.2.2. Product Launches and execution



9. Vendor Profiles

10. Analyst Opinion



11. Annexure

