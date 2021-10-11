English Danish

Company Announcement No 17/2021



11 October 2021

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 40

On 1 October 2021 Sydbank announced that the share buyback programme of DKK 250m, which was terminated on 17 March 2020, would be resumed. The share buyback commenced on 4 October 2021 and will be completed by 30 December 2021.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number

of shares VWAP



Gross value

(DKK) Shares purchased per 17 March 2020 279,000 31,324,580.00 04 October 2021

05 October 2021

06 October 2021

07 October 2021

08 October 2021 22,000

22,000

22,000

22,000

19,000 193.74

196.42

199.95

203.55

207.39 4,262,280.00

4,321,240.00

4,398,900.00

4,478,100.00

3,940,410.00 Total over week 40 107,000 21,400,930.00 Total accumulated during

the share buyback programme of DKK 250m







386,000







52,725,510.00



All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 393,595 own shares, equal to 0.66% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

