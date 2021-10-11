Global Scanning Electron Microscopes Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Life Science, Nanotechnology), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global scanning electron microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.52% over the forecast period. Rising demand for nanotechnology-based research and growing R&D innovation in application areas are anticipated to serve as key growth drivers. Rapid growth witnessed in application areas, such as semiconductors, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and nanotechnology, globally is among the key factors responsible for the significant growth of the SEM market.



Technological advancements in SEM improves the quality control procedures of research laboratories in a wide range of industries, such as semiconductors, automobiles, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Scanning electron microscopy plays a critical role in the imaging and elemental analysis of products. However, the advanced SEMs offer advantages, such as rapid analysis, compact size, and efficient results with higher resolution and 3D imaging. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase the sale of SEMs.



Due to the growing prevalence of communicable diseases, the market is expected to observe substantial growth over the coming years. Market participants are entering into partnerships and collaborations to prove their technical capabilities. For instance, in November 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. partnered with Nanoimaging Services (NIS)-a provider of Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) services. The partnership helped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. obtain better accessibility to NIS's cryoelectron microscopy (cryoEM) technology for pharmaceutical applications and biotechnology.



Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Report Highlights

Application of SEM in life science is expected to account for a share of 24.77% by 2028 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases leading to increased R&D expenditure and demand for digital microscopes in the fields of life sciences and medicine

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the presence of world-class manufacturers in this region and increasing usage of SEM for elemental analysis and imaging

Growing demand for advanced SEMs for the range of material research is expected to boost the market growth in Latin America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period

Mergers & collaborations and product developments are the key strategies being undertaken by the market players

For instance, in January 2020, ZEISS and RIKEN Innovation entered into a partnership agreement. The partnership was aimed at expediting bioengineering innovations and bringing change in healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Scanning Electron Microscope Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Activities In The Field Nanotechnology

3.2.1.2 Rapidly Growing Semiconductor Industry

3.2.1.3 Product Innovations

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 The High Cost Of Microscope Devices

3.2.2.2 Complexities Associated With Sample Preparation And Instrumentation

3.3 Scanning Electron Microscope Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Pestle Analysis

3.3.1.1 Political & Legal

3.3.1.2 Economic & Social

3.3.1.3 Technological

3.3.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2.1 Bargaining power of buyers: Moderate

3.3.2.2 Bargaining power of suppliers: Moderate

3.3.2.3 Competitive rivalry: High

3.3.2.4 Threat of new entrants: Low

3.3.2.5 Threat of substitutes: Low

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Regulatory Framework: Scanning Electron Microscope Market

3.6 Qualitative Analysis: Impact of COVID - 19 on Scanning Electron Microscope Market



Chapter 4 Scanning Electron Microscope Market: Applications Analysis

4.1 Scanning Electron Microscope Market: Applications Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Scanning Electron Microscope Applications Market: Segment Dashboard

4.2.1 Material science

4.2.1.1 Material science market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Nanotechnology

4.2.2.1 Nanotechnology market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.3 Life science

4.2.3.1 Life science market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.4 Semiconductors

4.2.4.1 Semiconductors market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.5 Other applications

4.2.5.1 Other applications market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Scanning Electron Microscope Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization

6.3 Company Market Position Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BRUKER

6.4.1.1 Company overview

6.4.1.2 Financial performance

6.4.1.3 Product benchmarking

6.4.1.4 Strategic initiatives

6.4.2 DANISH MICRO ENGINEERING (DME)

6.4.2.1 Company overview

6.4.2.2 Product benchmarking

6.4.2.3 Strategic initiatives

6.4.3 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

6.4.3.1 Company overview

6.4.3.2 Financial performance

6.4.3.3 Product benchmarking

6.4.3.4 Strategic initiatives

6.4.4 HITACHI HIGH - TECH CORPORATION

6.4.4.1 Company overview

6.4.4.2 Financial performance

6.4.4.3 Product benchmarking

6.4.4.4 Strategic initiatives

6.4.5 JEOL LTD.

6.4.5.1 Company overview

6.4.5.2 Financial performance

6.4.5.3 Product benchmarking

6.4.5.4 Strategic initiatives

6.4.6 LEICA MICROSYSTEMS

6.4.6.1 Company overview

6.4.6.2 Financial performance

6.4.6.3 Product benchmarking

6.4.6.4 Strategic initiatives

6.4.7 NANOSCIENCE INSTRUMENTS

6.4.7.1 Company overview

6.4.7.2 Financial performance

6.4.7.3 Product benchmarking

6.4.7.4 Strategic initiatives

6.4.8 NIKON CORPORATION

6.4.8.1 Company overview

6.4.8.2 Financial performance

6.4.8.3 Product benchmarking

6.4.8.4 Strategic initiatives

6.4.9 OLYMPUS CORPORATION

6.4.9.1 Company overview

6.4.9.2 Financial performance

6.4.9.3 Product benchmarking

6.4.9.4 Strategic initiatives

6.4.10 ZEISS GROUP

6.4.10.1 Company overview

6.4.10.2 Financial performance

6.4.10.3 Product benchmarking

6.4.10.4 Strategic initiatives



