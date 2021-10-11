Kubecost Now Bringing Kubernetes Cost Transparency to 2000+ Organizations and More Than $2 Billion in Kubernetes Spend

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubecost , a tool delivering Kubernetes cost monitoring and management at scale, today announced that 2,000+ organizations are now using the platform to manage more than $2 billion in Kubernetes spend.



Enterprise adoption of Kubernetes continues to accelerate quickly. The most recent Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) survey on deployment trends found that the use of containers in production increased to 92%, up from 84% year-over-year. For many, costs have been rising even faster. A new and first-of-its-kind CNCF report on Kubernetes spending found that in the past year, 68% of respondents saw Kubernetes costs increase—with half of those seeing bills jump more than 20% during the year.

“Traditional cloud cost management tools are very limited in how they can monitor and manage Kubernetes costs,” said Webb Brown, CEO of Kubecost. “Kubecost is built from the ground up to provide actionable insights and reporting for teams running Kubernetes. With the right data, organizations can scale their container deployments knowing where that budget is going and without paying for what they don’t need.”

Kubecost highlights year-to-date heading into KubeCon include:

