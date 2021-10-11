Erin Goss Joins Blue Chip Partners as Chief Operating Officer

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Chip Partners, a Farmington Hills, Michigan-based wealth management firm, announced today that Erin Goss, CFA, CAIA, CIMA®, CFS®, has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Goss has been involved in the financial services industry for nearly 20 years and brings a wealth of leadership experience to the company. Prior to joining Blue Chip, she spent over 16 years at Plante Moran Financial Advisors holding several key positions. Most recently, Erin's work as a Senior Analyst helped to build out the firm's alternative investment capabilities.

"We are extremely excited to welcome someone with Erin's expertise and reputation to the Blue Chip Partners team," stated Robert Steinberg, Blue Chip Partners Founder and CEO. "We pride ourselves on identifying talented individuals who are ready to take the next step in their career. Erin's unique blend of analytical and communication skills makes her ideally suited to assume the role of COO of Blue Chip Partners," he explained.

Current Blue Chip Partners COO, D. Scott Foret, CFP® IACCP®, CEBS, has chosen to transition to the role of Senior Financial Advisor. "Scott has been integral to the success of Blue Chip Partners in his role as COO over the past five years," says Steinberg. "I am grateful for his efforts, and am looking forward to continuing to work with him as he focuses on helping clients achieve their financial goals."

"I'm delighted and honored to be a part of the Blue Chip Partners team," says Goss. "It's going to offer me the opportunity to be part of the executive team of a highly credentialed, growing RIA firm."

Steinberg added, "Erin's credentials are phenomenal and we are extremely proud to have her on our team. "

Goss believes her previous experience at one of the country's largest and most respected RIA firms has prepared her for this leadership role. "I am looking forward to working closely with Robert and his team to help Blue Chip Partners continue its remarkable growth."

Learn more about Erin by visiting bluechippartners.com .

About Blue Chip Partners

Blue Chip Partners, Inc., is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Blue Chip Partners provides personalized financial planning and asset management services. Blue Chip Partners serves as a fiduciary to over 620 client relationships who collectively have over $1 billion in assets under management. Blue Chip Partners was named as a 2017, 2018, and 2020 Financial Times Top 300 Registered Investment Adviser firm.

Blue Chip Partners' focus and commitment to managing the full scope of their clients' financial planning and investment management needs has enabled the firm to experience rapid growth. Please visit our website at www.bluechippartners.com for more information. Delegate Confidently ™ with Blue Chip Partners, an equal opportunity employer.

Jane Doe Marketing

Marissa Moceri

marketing@bluechippartners.com

Related Images











Image 1: Erin Goss, COO, Blue Chip Partners





Erin Goss, COO, Blue Chip Partners









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment