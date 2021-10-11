PelicanCorp to Appear at Common Ground Alliance Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PelicanCorp, the global leader in the damage prevention industry, is set to appear at the 2021 Common Ground Alliance (CGA) Conference and Expo in Orlando, Florida, October 12-15. This CGA event, the largest in North America, is where top professionals in the damage prevention industry gather for meaningful cross-industry, multi-stakeholder collaboration that results in actionable solutions.

Duane Rodgers, CEO PelicanCorp, will be participating in both a panel and a session at this year's CGA Conference. Rodgers will take the stage on Thursday, October 14, at 9:45 a.m., for the panel discussion, Leveraging Data for Success. Organizations who perform locates are awash in data. This data can be used to improve damage prevention programs. This discussion will include common industry challenges, such as using historical data to predict staffing and budgeting, late tickets, load-leveling, and more. A key goal of the panel? Learning to think about the data that's already on your one call tickets in a new way.

"PelicanCorp is committed to preventing damage to underground infrastructure, optimizing workflows, and safety," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "I'm excited to exchange the latest news, developments, and technology changes on the horizon for our industry in a face-to-face setting. The CGA Conference and Expo is the premier venue to meet with damage prevention industry professionals."

Duane Rodgers will be presenting an educational session later the same day at 3:30 p.m.: Big Changes Below the Horizon - The Impact of Changing Technology on One Call Systems. In this session, Rodgers will delve into the evolving future of One Call Systems, the latest technological advances, and developments around the globe. The session's focus will be on preparedness: how to approach recent innovations while implementing best practices for your organization.

"We believe in the importance of collaboration within the underground asset damage prevention industry," said Denny Michael, Chief Marketing Officer, PelicanCorp. "Meeting with industry professionals and sharing our latest technologies and experiences from around the world at the CGA Conference and Expo is a once-a-year opportunity not to be missed."

Established in 2000, the Common Ground Alliance is dedicated to preventing damage to underground utility infrastructure, while protecting those who live and work near these important assets. CGA is committed to saving lives and preventing damage to North American underground infrastructure by promoting effective damage prevention practices. As a member-driven association of nearly 1,800 individuals and 250 member companies in every facet of the underground utility industry, the CGA is open to all stakeholders with a genuine interest in reducing damages to underground infrastructure and improving public safety.

Registration is open for the 2021 CGA Conference and Expo online at https://cgaconference.com/hotel-registration.

Stop by Booth #601 on the Exhibit Floor to learn more about PelicanCorp's latest technologies. While you're there, enter to win a trip to New Zealand.

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

