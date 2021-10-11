Clinical Trial Management System Market Trends 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global clinical trial management system market size is poised to observe substantial growth during the forecast period, as governments are introducing supportive initiatives to promote clinical trials for various medicines and vaccines. Venture capitalists are seeing major opportunities for progress in the pharma sector and are increasing their investments in this regard.

The COVID-19 pandemic was instrumental in boosting the installation of CTMS software as the demand for vaccines grew exponentially. As COVID-19 cases rose across regions, medical research organizations started conducting extensive research activities, augmenting the use of CTMS solutions. The trends that will positively contribute towards the progress of market forecast are mentioned below:

North America:

Investments in life sciences grow:

The North America clinical trial management system market may reach over $836.6 million in value by 2027. Investments made by the regional pharma companies in life sciences are growing every year. The organizations are striving to make groundbreaking drug discoveries, fostering the use of CTMS software. The support showcased by the governments to the pharma sector will positively impact the adoption of clinical trials. Updated CTMS software will help in understanding the customer’s needs, thereby boosting their use in clinical trials.

CTMS services gain momentum:

The regional industry value from CTMS services will witness 12.4% CAGR through 2027. CTMS providers can offer a variety of services, including site monitoring, clinical project management, payment services, quality assurance, and drug safety, among many others. This will help medicine producers get a clear idea about the status of their production and help them determine the safety of their product.

Canada industry outlook thrives:

Canada CTMS market share is anticipated to reach a valuation of $48.2 million by 2027. Chronic disease cases are growing at a significant rate in the country. This factor has prompted companies to raise their investments in research and development activities for drug discoveries. Hospitals, organizations, and many others are extensively adopting CTMS solutions to fasten the process of introducing new and effective drugs in the market.

Asia Pacific:

Pharmaceutical discoveries boost CTMS software installation:

The Asia Pacific clinical trial management system market size will be valued at over $425.6 million by 2027. The industry share from software components is predicted to expand at 12.7% CAGR through 2027. The onset of the COVID1-19 pandemic compelled pharma companies to engage in intense medical research to discover new drugs to combat the virus. The healthcare sector in developing countries has showcased notable progress due to the growing presence of renowned medical companies.

A key factor that has helped the regional healthcare sector grow is the crucial changes made in the medical policies formed by the governments. The authorities are offering more financial and other means of support to promote clinical trials, thereby bolstering the installation of CTMS software across medical centers.

Cloud-based delivery mode gains traction:

Cloud-based delivery mode will be valued at $102.9 million in the regional CTMS market by 2027. As the region is gradually becoming an international hub of advanced healthcare facilities, the number of clinical trials done to find new drugs has gone up in recent years. There is a growing need to have advanced healthcare equipment and medicines that will help fight chronic ailments. These aspects will drive the sale of CTMS solutions in the region.

Pharma and biopharma companies remain dominant end-users:

The regional industry share from pharma and biopharma companies is expected to register a strong CAGR of 12.1% up to 2027. As the region is going through an economic transition, many sectors, including pharma and biopharma, are experiencing technological advancements. As per the WHO, over 254,239 clinical trials have taken place in the region. APAC could be a viable destination for conducting cost-effective clinical trials using the pool of treatment.

Europe:

Growing healthcare infrastructure augments enterprise based CTMS use:

The enterprise-based CTMS solutions will develop significantly as the healthcare infrastructure is improving with each technological innovation. The number of organizations participating in clinical trials is growing at a considerable pace to offer high-quality drugs for chronic illnesses. The digitalization of healthcare systems has been pivotal in introducing the concept of virtual clinical trials. It can greatly increase the transparency of clinical trials and speed up the drug-making process.

Rising clinical trials foster Germany CTMS market forecast:

It is estimated that the regional market forecast will be valued at more than $546.3 million by 2027. Germany industry size will record a CAGR of 10.9% up to 2027 with increasing number of clinical trials taking place in the country. As it is believed to have one of the best healthcare facilities in the world, Germany is increasingly engaging in clinical trials to find better functioning drugs to help the ailing and elderly population overcome chronic illnesses. Many healthcare companies are increasing their investments in drug discovery, which will strengthen the adoption of CTMS solutions.

