Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Report 2021: Market is Poised to Grow by Over $3 Billion to 2025

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CBD-infused cosmetics market is poised to grow by $ 3.07 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 21.42%

The market is driven by innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization and rising product awareness, especially among Millennials.

This study also identifies the growth of cosmetics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next few years.

This report on the CBD-infused cosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The CBD-infused cosmetics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors that include Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group.

Also, the CBD-infused cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Make up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cronos Group Inc.
  • Elixinol Global Ltd.
  • Endoca BV
  • Green Light Acquisitions LLC
  • Isodiol International Inc.
  • Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
  • LOreal SA
  • The CBD Skincare Co.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Unilever Group

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyb9oi

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cosmetics
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data