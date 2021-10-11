The Global Feed Additives Market is expected to grow by $ 7.84 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Feed Additives Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251461/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the feed additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for animal feed and the increasing consumption of meat and poultry. In addition, growing demand for animal feed is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The feed additives market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The feed additives market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Amino acids

• Antibiotics

• Probiotics

• Vitamins

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for dairy products as one of the prime reasons driving the feed additives market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading feed additives market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Solvay SA. Also, the feed additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

