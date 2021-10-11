The Global Fire Sprinkler Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 5.72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Sprinkler Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219347/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fire sprinkler systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in insurance expenditure and increased government support with regard to fire sprinkler installation. In addition, decline in insurance expenditure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fire sprinkler systems market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The fire sprinkler systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Deluge fire sprinkler systems

• Wet pipe fire sprinkler systems

• Pre-action fire sprinkler systems

• Dry pipe fire sprinkler systems



By End-user

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in development of infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the fire sprinkler systems market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fire sprinkler systems market covers the following areas:

• Fire sprinkler systems market sizing

• Fire sprinkler systems market forecast

• Fire sprinkler systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire sprinkler systems market vendors that include AI Fire LLC, Cox Fire Protection Inc., Fields Fire Protection Inc., Minimax GmbH and Co. KG, NAFFCO FZCO, Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler Inc., The Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co. Inc., and Victaulic Co. Also, the fire sprinkler systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219347/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________