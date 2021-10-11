Global Exfoliating Active Ingredient Market Report 2021-2026: Promising Opportunities in the Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, and Makeup Applications

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exfoliating Active Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global exfoliating active ingredient market is forecast to reach $0.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2026.

The future of the global exfoliating active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care, hair care, oral care, and makeup applications. The major drivers for this market are growing consumption of cosmetic products, growth in the skin care market, and rising demand for natural ingredients.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include multifunctioning exfoliating ingredients and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing of exfoliating products.

The analyst forecasts that natural exfoliating active ingredients will remain the fastest growing over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic personal care products.



Skin care will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for organic skin related exfoliating cosmetic products.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, growing awareness on exfoliating products, and rising demand for organic skincare products.

Some of the exfoliating ingredient companies profiled in this report include Adeka, Ashland, BASF, Clariant, Croda, and DOW.



