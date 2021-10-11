Insights on the Managed Domain Name Systems Global Market to 2026 - by DNS Services, DNS Server, End-users, Deployment Mode, Cloud Deployment Mode and Enterprises

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market (2021-2026) by DNS Services, DNS Server, End-users, Deployment Mode, Cloud Deployment Mode, and Enterprises Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis, Infogence Competitive Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet system whose main function is to translate the human-readable domain names into numeric Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and vice versa. Each device that is connected to the internet has a unique IP address by which other machines can easily locate the device. DNS servers help to memorize the IP addresses. Managed DNS refers to where a customer can utilize the authoritative DNS servers to store their DNS records and enable Internet access to their website. The availability of the website is essential for organizations to fulfill the increasing demand for tech-savvy customers. The rise in digitalization, DDoS attacks, data traffic, and changing business trends enables the enterprises to adopt Managed DNS Services. Therefore, the Managed DNS services market seems to be growing in the coming years with an increase in internet usage and the increase in the number of mobile users.



Managed DNS service providers offer DNS management at a very affordable price, which helps small and medium-size organizations manage DNS without spending extra costs. Several service providers have helped the network operators by offering managed DNS and traffic management services, which reduce the expenses on traffic management solutions across the globe. Large enterprises also use the DNS service to manage their company's intranet. Managed DNS and traffic management services provide the traffic solution, which directs the users to the closest server in the network to resolve the traffic issue. The growing advancement of science and technology also creating new developments in the field of DNS environment.



The Global Managed Domain Name Systems Market is estimated to be USD 420 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 884.2 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15%.



The growing economies, increasing threat of cyber-attacks, demand for risk-free data center infrastructure, and rising government concern regarding data security are the factors that will help in boosting the Global Managed DNS Services Market during the forecast period.



On the other hand, lack of skilled manpower and inadequate distribution channels of the services is hampering the growth of the DNS Services Market. The growing number of distributed denials of service (DDoS) attacks is creating a massive opportunity for considerable market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

The Proliferation of Web Traffic and Domain Registration

Securing Websites from DDoS Attacks

Low Cost Associated With Managed DNS Service

Restraints

Availability of free DNS Service Providers

Lack of Awareness About Managed DNS Services

Opportunities

Growth in Cloud Computing

The Growing Era of IPv6

Increasing Online Presence of Retail and E-Commerce, Media and Entertainment, and BFSI Businesses

Segments Covered



By DNS Services, DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) Protection is one of the fastest-growing segments among medium-sized and large enterprises. It holds the largest market size during the forecast period. Enterprises are adopting Managed DNS services due to the fast-growing of DDoS attacks. DNS applications ease the transition and administration of large and complex IP sectors with equipped IPv6. It also saves time and money. IPv6 is the replacement of IP version 4 and is designed to allow the internet to grow steadily, both in terms of the number of hosts connected and the total amount of data traffic transmitted. Hence, it is likely to boost the growth of the Managed DNS Services Market.



By DNS Server, the Primary DNS Server segment is expected to have a greater market share during the forecast period. This server plays an important part in the DNS network. It handles data related to domain names and domain zones and plays a major role in web and email services. Primary servers get the information directly from the local files. Secondary servers get the data from the primary server through a communication known as a zone transfer. The secondary server contains only the read-only files. DNS records can only be recorded on a primary server, and then it gets uploaded on secondary servers. Due to this advantage, various industry verticals are adopting the primary server.



By End Users, Enterprises is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises are highly adopting cloud-based deployment because of their remote accessibility, data backup, and reliability. Managed Domain Name System (DNS) service has low latency, high availability, and is a cost-effective way to make applications and services. Medium-scale enterprises especially face a resource crunch than large enterprises. Hence, they require better methods to solve their business complexities and the cost optimization of their business processes.



By Deployment Mode, the Cloud Segment is estimated to record a larger market share during the forecast period. The cloud deployment mode is gaining popularity because it provides flexibility, scalability, operational efficiency, affordability, and a low deployment cost. The cloud model installs connections to multiple ISPs to ensure uninterrupted services to outcome equipment failures or network outages.



By Enterprises, the Education segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of educational institutions, the education segment requires the global management of network solutions. Online classrooms and education portals are at boom due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many institutions have adopted online classrooms, where DNS server outages could hamper online class sessions. Managed DNS services will deliver content and secure infrastructure. It will also enforce compliance policies for educational institutions by blocking access to irrelevant sites and malicious content.



By Geography, APAC is an emerging region for the Managed DNS Services Market during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the growth of the Managed DNS Services Market in APAC. China and India have massive internet traffic. Therefore, enterprises in these regions are becoming more competitive, and they are focusing more on managing DNS with better security services. The major area of concern is the increasing rate of DDoS attacks. Europe is also contributing significant market share in the Managed DNS Service Market followed by Germany, France, and the rest of Europe.



The Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market is segmented based on DNS Services, DNS Server, End Users, Deployment Mode, Cloud Deployment Mode, and Enterprises.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudflare Inc., DNS Made Easy, GoDaddy Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Neustar Inc., DNSimple Corporation, CDNetworks Inc., Google Inc., ClouDNS (Cloud DNS Ltd.), Netriplex LLC, Akamai Technologies, Inc., easyDNS Technologies Inc., Verizon Media, Euro DNS S.A., RAGE4 Networks Limited, Gransy s.r.o, Micro-Tech USA and NuSEC LLC.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance Score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Description



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis



6. Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market, By DNS Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 DDos (Distributed Denial of Service) Protection

6.3 GeoDNS

6.4 Anycast Network

6.5 Others



7. Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market, By DNS Server

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Primary DNS Server

7.3 Secondary DNS Server



8. Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market, By End Users

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Service Providers

8.3 Enterprises



9. Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market, By Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.2.1 Private Cloud

9.2.2 Public Cloud

9.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

9.3 On-Premises



10. Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market, By Cloud Deployment Mode

10.1 Introduction



11. Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market, By Enterprises

11.1 Introduction

11.2 BFSI

11.3 Education

11.4 Retail and Commerce

11.5 Media and Entertainment

11.6 Healthcare

11.7 Government



12. Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 South America

12.3.1 Brazil

12.3.2 Argentina

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 UK

12.4.2 France

12.4.3 Germany

12.4.4 Italy

12.4.5 Rest of Europe

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.5.1 China

12.5.2 Japan

12.5.3 India

12.5.4 Australia

12.5.5 Rest of APAC

12.6 Middle East and Africa



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

13.3.4 Investments & Fundings



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

14.2 Cloudflare Inc.

14.3 DNS Made Easy

14.4 GoDaddy Inc.

14.5 Oracle Corporation

14.6 Microsoft Corporation

14.7 Neustar Inc.

14.8 DNSimple Corporation

14.9 CDNetworks Inc.

14.10 Google Inc.

14.11 ClouDNS (Cloud DNS Ltd.)

14.12 Netriplex LLC

14.13 Akamai Technologies, Inc.

14.14 easyDNS Technologies Inc.

14.15 Verizon Media

14.16 Euro DNS S.A.

14.17 RAGE4 Networks Limited

14.18 Gransy s.r.o

14.19 Micro-Tech USA

14.20 NuSEC LLC



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bd2zpm