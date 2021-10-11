Global FC (Fragment Crystallizable) Protein and Glyco-engineered Antibodies Markets, 2021-2030: 100 Approved Monoclonal Antibodies and 550+ Molecules in the Clinical Pipeline

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fc Protein and Glyco-engineered Antibodies Market: Focus on Type of Fc Engineering and Therapeutics (3rd edition), 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Fc Protein and Glyco-engineered Antibodies Market' report features an extensive study on the current and future potential of Fc engineered antibodies. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies.

With close to 100 approved monoclonal antibodies, and over 550 molecules in the clinical pipeline, antibody based pharmacological interventions have become one of the fast growing segment of the biopharmaceutical industry. In fact, these interventions are anticipated to generate a cumulative sales of USD 300 billion by 2025.

Further, within the antibody therapeutics industry, engineered antibodies, developed by modifying the fragment crystallizable (Fc) region, have garnered significant interest over the past few years. The modifications (such as glycoengineering, protein engineering or isotype chimerism) in the Fc region of an antibody have shown to augment the various effector functions, such as antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC), antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) activity and / or the half-life of the molecule.

Moreover, several Fc engineering technologies enable the suppression of the effector functions in certain pathways, and are being actively exploited for development of anti-cancer antibodies.

Over time, a substantial body of evidence has validated the therapeutic applications of Fc engineering platforms, which, in turn, has led to the establishment of numerous strategic partnerships (focused on therapy development and clinical research) and significant investment into the innovator companies.

The consistent research efforts in this domain have translated into the emergence of two blockbuster drugs, namely Gazyva (for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia) and POTELEGIO (for Sezary syndrome) and several other Fc engineered antibody products, including MargenzaT, MONJUVI and SKYRIZIT that received approval in the past few years.

More recently, in 2021, two Fc engineered antibodies, namely Sotrovimab and Etesevimab, got approved for the treatment of COVID-19. Further, there are several drugs in the development pipeline, which are being investigated by various small and established pharmaceutical companies.

The promising clinical results, and ongoing technical developments, coupled to the growing interest of biopharmaceutical developers, are anticipated to give the required impetus to the push pipeline products to higher stages of development, and commercialization. We believe that the market is likely to evolve at a commendable pace over the next decade.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing and future growth potential of Fc protein and glyco-engineered antibodies market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the Fc protein and glyco-engineered antibodies that are currently marketed and are in different stages of development. It features a detailed analysis of marketed / development programs, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical), target disease indication (atopic dermatitis, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, psoriasis, solid tumors and others), target therapeutic area (autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, oncological disorders and others), target gene (CD20, CD30, PD-L1 and others), type of antibody (IgG1, IgG2, IgG2/4 and others), type of Fc engineering, and impact of Fc engineering (enhanced effector function, reduced effector function and enhanced serum half-life), route of administration (intravenous, subcutaneous and others) and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy).

A detailed review of the companies developing Fc engineered antibodies, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in the development of Fc engineered antibodies. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, since 2016, covering research agreements, product / technology licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, R&D agreements, clinical trial agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, and other relevant type of deals.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies for evaluating different Fc engineered antibodies, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, current trial status, phase of development, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, type of drug molecule, target disease indication, therapeutic area and key geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the grants awarded to various research institutes for projects related to Fc protein and glyco-engineered antibodies, in the period between 2016-2021, based on parameters, such as year of award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, emerging focus areas of the grants, popular NIH departments, type of recipient organization, popular recipient organizations, popular program officers and regional distribution of recipient organizations.

An in-depth analysis of around 6,500 patents related to Fc engineering that have been filed / granted, since 2016, highlighting the key trends associated with these patents, across parameters, such as type of patent, publication year and application year, regional applicability, IPCR symbols, emerging focus areas, inventor information, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), and patent valuation.

