The Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market is expected to grow by $ 323.17 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

Our report on the K-12 makerspace materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of advanced makerspace materials and increasing emphasis on makerspace-aligned curriculum. In addition, the advent of advanced makerspace materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The K-12 makerspace materials market analysis includes product and school level segments and geographic landscape.



The K-12 makerspace materials market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Robotic toolkits

• Construction materials

• Arts and crafts materials

• Other materials



By Market Landscape

• Middle school

• Elementary school

• High school



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased funding from private organizations as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 makerspace materials market growth during the next few years.



Our report on K-12 makerspace materials market covers the following areas:

• K-12 makerspace materials market sizing

• K-12 makerspace materials market forecast

• K-12 makerspace materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 makerspace materials market vendors that include BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd. Also, the K-12 makerspace materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

