Digital Vault Platform Prisidio Raises Additional $3.5 Million in Seed Funding to Help Store and Share Life’s Most Important Information

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prisidio , a digital vault that lets users securely store, organize, and share life’s most important information in one place, today announced an additional $3.5 million in Seed funding. The round was led by Chicago Ventures , with participation from prior investors OCA Ventures and Origin Ventures . With the investment, Prisidio has raised a total of $6.85 million in Seed funding.



Recent natural disasters and the ongoing toll of COVID-19 placed a spotlight on just how important it is to be able to quickly and easily access critical personal documents and information. The Prisidio platform is a digital vault that will allow users to identify and store important and disparate documents, contact information for critical people in their life, and inventories and locations of physical and digital items of value – both financial and sentimental. Prisidio will begin rolling out its product to friends and family next month and expects to launch a public beta in early 2022.

Cofounded by two serial entrepreneurs, CEO Glenn Shimkus and CMO Paul Koziarz, Prisidio leadership brings a combined 50 years of document management experience. Prior to launching Prisidio, Shimkus and Koziarz were co-founders of Cartavi, a provider of collaboration services for real estate transactions. Cartavi was also funded by Chicago Ventures and OCA Ventures in 2012, and was acquired by DocuSign in 2013. Following the acquisition, Cartavi became the foundation for DocuSign Rooms, the popular platform for managing documentation for complex transactions.

“Tracking down vital personal information and documents is time-consuming and frustrating, especially when you need to find them fast – and that’s if you can even remember where to look,” said Shimkus. “Prisidio changes all of that with a centralized, secure solution for individuals and families to store, organize, and share their most important personal documents and information in order to collaborate and be prepared for whatever the future may bring. Our platform makes it easy to, for example, snap a photo of your watch or grandma’s pearl necklace, and add a video note about why the item is important to you.”

Launching in 2022, Prisidio’s digital vault will provide users with the following benefits:

Peace-of-mind: Users can rest easy knowing that their documents such as wills, legal agreements, medical records, birth certificates, tax records, mortgage and lease documents, and more are stored in a safe, secure place.

Superior organization: Prisidio makes it easy and painless to keep track of physical, digital and crypto/NFT assets via video recordings, photos, and associated documentation, along with the exact location where they are stored.

Easy and secure sharing: Users can invite others to their digital vault and have full control over what those individuals can see and do. Furthermore, when you invite someone into your Prisidio vault you will have full visibility to see exactly what they have done while in your vault.

Highly accessible: Prisidio is available via the desktop and mobile phone, so important documents and information can be accessed quickly and easily at all times.

Fast onboarding: Users can get started fast with Prisidio's mobile app, and immediately begin uploading important documents, images, and other items.



“A global pandemic and a never-ending series of natural disasters have taught us the importance of preparing for the unthinkable, and Prisidio helps ease the stress that comes with the chaos of locating and organizing important assets,” said Rob Chesney, Partner at Chicago Ventures. “Chicago Ventures is excited to help create a product that will help everyone at all stages of their life. We’re excited to partner with Glenn and Paul again as we believe they are world-class entrepreneurs and are working to address an important global need.”

In addition to Chicago Ventures leading the round, there was participation by Second Century Ventures, the venture capital arm of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), as a strategic investor. Prisidio is focused on helping individuals and families prepare for life’s events and there are few more significant than the purchase of a new home.

“Recognizing the importance of securing all the documents, assets and people that are involved in homeownership, we are thrilled to announce this strategic investment in Prisidio,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “I have had the great pleasure of getting to know Glenn through Cartavi, which he sold to DocuSign, as well as over the past few years during his tenure as NAR’s Vice President of Innovation. We have immense confidence in his ability to identify market trends and build high-powered teams and are excited to support this new endeavor.”

The funding will be used to continue building Prisidio’s platform and further accelerate its growth in preparation for a 2022 launch. The company also plans to double its headcount to 40 staff by the end of next year.

For more information about Prisidio, visit www.prisid.io .

About Prisidio

Prisidio is a cloud-based digital vault that provides a centralized and secure solution for individuals and families to store, organize, and share their most important documents and information. Users can safely and easily store wills, legal agreements, mortgage deeds, medical records, birth certificates, and more. Prisidio helps users prepare for the expected and unexpected events in life. Learn how Prisidio keeps your life organized at www.prisid.io .

About Chicago Ventures

Chicago Ventures is a seed stage venture fund focused on catalyzing and partnering with the next wave of innovative technology ventures in Chicago and the Greater Midwest. Chicago Ventures partners with startups to provide them with their first round of institutional financing and works with them to achieve success. To learn more about Chicago Ventures, visit www.chicagoventures.com

About Second Century Ventures

Second Century Ventures is the most active global real estate technology fund and serves as the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®. SCV leverages the association's more than 1.4 million members and an unparalleled network of executives to help scale its portfolio companies across the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries. SCV operates the award-winning REACH technology scale-up program. For more info, visit www.scv.vc .