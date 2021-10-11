HowToBet.com Releases Insights on Betting Trends of the NFL Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HowToBet.com has released its latest overview of betting trends for the 2021 to 2022 NFL Season. By analyzing a multitude of data points, HowToBet.com provides its audience with expert insight on how to bet on the current NFL landscape and where participants should focus their efforts.



In its annual study entitled Americans' 2021 NFL Betting Plans, the American Gaming Association reported that a record 45.2 million Americans will wager on the 2021 NFL Season. This is a 36% increase from the year prior. The same study showed that 19.5 million will place a bet online, up 73% from 2020. 14.6 million will participate in a paid fantasy contest or other type of pool competition (a 69% year-over-year increase), while 10.5 million will place a bet at a physical casino sportsbook and 6.7 million will place a bet with a bookie.

"We are excited to see numbers go up year-after-year, with more states opening their doors to legal and regulated gambling," said Cristian Campan, product owner of HowToBet.com

"The number of Americans that will be acquainted with legal gambling is set to increase exponentially. We feel it is important to educate people on how to take calculated betting decisions. This comes with a great level of responsibility, as it is crucial for new participants to understand the importance of betting with their head rather than with their hearts. Doing the former will allow them to develop a healthy relationship with sports betting and gambling."

The HowToBet.com team is committed to creating educational content that helps guide newcomers in making smarter betting decisions. The team recently launched its very first video podcast in partnership with gambling media veterans Daryl Fein and Sean Miller, who have more than 50 years of combined gambling experience. On the show, Fein and Miller explain how to bet, where to bet it, and who to bet on. They take the time to explain where to find the best odds, how to make educated decisions and the thought process necessary to making weekly predictions on teams from across the league. In short, the podcast truly helps newcomers learn how to bet.

The spike in sports gambling over the past year has mostly been attributed to the increase in legally licensed U.S. betting jurisdictions from 19 to 24, which account for 111 million Americans being able to bet legally within their home state lines. High levels of sports fan enthusiasm for the season are also projected to be a major factor, as fans are excited to return to stadiums after COVID-19 had a major impact on their participation in 2020.

The online sports handle was up 6% in July (and +2% year-over-year) to $613 million, while the sports gross gaming revenue (GGR) was -5% lower at $48.2 million. igaming revenues in Michigan hit a new high in August and were up 2% in July ($97.2 million). The sports handle was 2% higher at $192 million, but the GGR dropped by -19% to $15.9 million.

Tune in to the HowToBet Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and HowToBet.com to get more betting tips.

Please visit howtobet.com for more information on sports betting.

About HowToBet.com

HowToBet.com offers the world's most comprehensive betting Wikipedia that can be accessed via a user-friendly web app. Its mission is to help make online betting safe, fun and as easy as performing a search on the web.

There are already more than 500 how-to guides freely available, all written by seasoned betting professionals. More guides are being added on a weekly basis in a continued effort to educate anyone interested in what is now a $199 billion betting industry. For more details, visit: https://www.howtobet.com/about-us

About Raketech

Raketech was founded as an online poker affiliate that focused on lead generation for the Scandinavian market. Today, Raketech is an award-winning iGaming affiliate company with its sights set on areas that the team finds fun, exciting, and important.

Media Contact

Morgan McAbee

morgan@newswire.com

Related Images