Investors Invited to Attend the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13 to Hear Verde Bio Holdings Presentation

FRISCO, Tex., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Verde Bio Holdings (OTC: VBHI) reminds investors it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Verde Bio Holdings will be presenting at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time for 30 minutes. This live, interactive online event will give shareholders the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Scott Cox. Mr. Cox will present and open the floor for questions. .

Please register at https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487781&tp_key=e2bca7d62c&sti=vbhi to attend the conference. If attendees are not able to join the event live, an archived webcast will be available on EmergingGrowth.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI) is a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests.

