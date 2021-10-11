Taichi He Industry Group and TGG Form New Investment Firm Tai Chi Capital Co. Ltd to focus on Fintech, Energy and Healthcare Sectors in Asia Pacific Region

Hainan, China, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 8, 2021, He Tai Chi Industry Group (Hainan) Co., Ltd. (TCH) and U.S. Financial Group (TGG) established "Tai Chi Capital Co., Ltd. (TCC)", headquartered in Delaware, USA a joint venture focusing on business investment in the Asia-Pacific region.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Mr. Allen Wu, CEO of BZG ASIA INVESTMENT LLC and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tai Chi He Industry Group (Hainan) Co., Ltd. (TCH) and delivered a speech on behalf of Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.

“The establishment of Tai Chi Capital Co., Ltd. (TCC) is of great significance! Through the international cultural exchanges between the East and the West, the two groups will promote Tai Chi industry to the world, as well as introduce international capital and financial technology into China” said Mr. He Junlong, Chairman of Tai Chi Capital Co., Ltd. (TCC) and Chairman of the Board of Tai Chi Industry Group (Hainan) Co., Ltd. (TCH). “We will focus in key industries such as Financial technology, Energy, and Healthcare. We will create a solid foundation for private enterprises invested and incubated by "Tai Chi Capital Co., Ltd. (TCC)" in China to enter the international market.”

“We are excited to partner with Tai Chi Industry Group (Hainan) Co., Ltd. (TCH) to build a bridge between East and West in financial products and technology services. Global insights build better businesses, portfolios, teams and communities.” said Ms. Patricia Trompeter, appointed CEO of TCC. “We are committed to create long-term value for our investors as well as in our communities, and we look forward to successfully sharing the future with TCH.”

TCC plans to focus in the following three areas: Healthcare industry, financial technology, emerging energy technology, with Asia-Pacific business as the main investment direction.

About Tai Chi He Industrial Group (Hainan) Co Ltd (TCH). TCH was established by 10 corporate shareholders whose shareholders are esteemed disciples of Taichi under Master He Jun Long, the 13th Generation Master of Wudang Taichi. Taichi He has over 100 million members in and out of China and 95% of them are SME owners. Master He Jun Long serves as Executive Chairman of TCH and will serve as Chairman of TCC.

