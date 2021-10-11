The Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market is expected to grow by $ 1.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 45.76% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941111/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the cellulosic ethanol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for renewable clean fuel and rising food security concerns. In addition, the rising need for renewable clean fuel is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cellulosic ethanol market analysis includes the feedstock segment and geographic landscape.



The cellulosic ethanol market is segmented as below:

By Feedstock

• Energy crops

• Agricultural residues

• Organic MSW

• Forest residues



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased environmental and energy security concernsas one of the prime reasons driving the cellulosic ethanol market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cellulosic ethanol market vendors that include Aemetis Inc., Borregaard ASA, Clariant International Ltd., COFCO Corp., ENERKEM Inc., Fiberight LLC, GranBio, Novozymes AS, Raizen Energia SA, and Versalis Spa. Also, the cellulosic ethanol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

