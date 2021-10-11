Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Anticipated to Grow Globally at a CAGR of 23.6% during 2021-26

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market" is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 23.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26, says the author. The market growth primarily attributes to the rising demand for reducing the cost of novel drug discovery and their production. Additionally, the adoption of artificial intelligence is significantly increasing, as faster, efficient, and cost-effective drug discovery is gaining momentum amongst the pharmaceutical industry stakeholders.



The research report, states that the burgeoning volume of data generated by the molecule screening processes & preclinical studies is another crucial factor fueling the adoption of artificial intelligence, thereby propelling market growth.



Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Have positively impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

With the global Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020, the pharma and biotech companies have increasingly turned to artificial intelligence to enhance precision and speed in drug development. The pandemic has set the stage for massive investments toward fast development and trials of drugs.



Moreover, the adoption of artificial intelligence helps in offering a high level of precision to the complicated and time-consuming discovery phase in the drug development process, thereby leading to faster development of drugs and lower failure risk.

Companies Mentioned

Accutar Biotechnology

Ardigen

Atomwise Inc.

AiCure LLC

Berg LLc

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Biovista

Cyclica Inc.

Symphony Innovations

GNS Healthcare

Market Segmentation

Oncology Dominated the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market with largest share

Based on the Therapeutic Application, the market bifurcates into Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease, Nervous System Disease, Respiratory Disorder, Metabolic Disorder, Immunologic Disease, and Infectious Disease. Of these segments, Oncology acquired the largest share of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market in the previous few years.



AI helps in the early detection of cancer. Personalized medicine is necessary for the treatment of cancer as cancer treatments may vary for every patient. Thus, AI identifies genetic mutations, which further help oncologists design effective personalized medicine for cancer patients. Hence, these aspects aid the overall market growth cites the authors in their research report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Analysis, 2021".



Contract Research Organization (CROs) to Dominate the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market During the Forecast Period.



Based on the End-User, the market segments into Biopharmaceutical Industry, Contract Research Organization (CROs), and Academic Institutes & Research Centers. For improving drug discovery and clinical trials, the end-users such as biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academic institutions are assimilating AI-enabled solutions. However, Contract Research Organization (CROs) is likely to capture a significant share of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market during the forecast period.



The segment growth owes to the increasing demand for maintaining the facility workflow and rearranging the work for enhancing the quality of work. AI-enabled solutions in the CROs are gaining popularity, thereby catalyzing the overall demand for drug discovery and clinical trials.



Regional Landscape

North America Attained the Largest Market Share

The region's growth attributes to the high patient acceptance for advanced technologies and growing positive perception of AI amongst businesses. It further propels by the presence of the substantially large and well-established healthcare industry. Additionally, rising awareness regarding the benefits of integrating AI in the drug discovery process contributes to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market growth in the region.



Market Drivers

Mounting Technological Advancement to Propel the Market Growth

Burgeoning technological advancements like AI, 4K Imaging, and IoT (Internet of Things) have resulted in surging the demand for integrating these high-end technologies in the healthcare industry. AI helps provide patient-centric treatment, better diagnostic services, and accurate decision-making, thereby recognizing errors in the current situations and providing better alternatives in complex scenarios. Hence, AI technology is likely to encourage the growth of the Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market.



Market Challenges

Lack of Skilled Personnel to Hamper the Market Growth



One of the most prominent challenges in the drug discovery phase is patient health. Dynamic activities interpret information about the documented effects of drugs and anticipate their side effects, which might be a major market restraint. Besides, lack of skilled staff and inadequate datasets for drug discovery & developments are other crucial factors likely to impact the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Start-up Ecosystem

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market

3. Expert Verbatim - Interview Excerpts of 10 industry experts

4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

5. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

5.1. Market Size & Analysis

5.2. Market Share & Analysis

5.3. The US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

5.4. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

5.5. Mexico Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

6. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

6.1. Market Size & Analysis

6.2. Market Share & Analysis

6.3. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

6.4. Argentina Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

7. Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

7.1. Market Size & Analysis

7.2. Market Share & Analysis

7.3. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

7.4. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

7.5. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

7.6. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

7.5. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

8. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

9. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

10. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

11. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

12. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

13. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

14. Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

15. UAE Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

16. Saudi Arabia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

17. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Dynamics

18. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Regulations, Product Standards

19. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Value Chain Analysis

20. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Intellectual Property Rights Analysis

21. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Hotspots & Opportunities

22. Competition Outlook





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wt0lv9