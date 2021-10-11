Global Bioprocess Containers Market (2021 to 2026) - Patent Expiry of Biologics Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioprocess Containers Market by Type(2D and 3D Bags, Accessories), Application(Process development, Upstream and Downstream Process), End User(Pharma & Biopharma Companies, CMOs & CROs, Academic & Research Institute), & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioprocess containers (BPCs) market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2021 to USD 9.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

Growth in the bioprocess containers market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing biologics market, affordability and sustainability of single-use bioprocess technologies, and rising biopharmaceutical R&D. Emerging countries and the patent expiry of biologics are expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the bioprocess containers market during the forecast period.

By end user segment, the CROs & CMOs segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the bioprocess containers market

On the basis of end user, the bioprocess containers market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes. The CROs & CMOs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Growth in the number of biotechnology companies, a growing number of research projects in the pharmaceutical industry, and an increasing preference for outsourcing research and manufacturing activities are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

By application, the upstream processes segment accounted for the largest share of the bioprocess containers market

On the basis of application, the bioprocess containers market is segmented into upstream processes, downstream processes, and process development. In 2020, the upstream processes segment accounted for the largest share of the bioprocess containers market. Upstream processes make the highest use of bioprocess containers, especially during fermentation and culture media processing; due to this, this segment holds the largest market share.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the bioprocess containers market.

The APAC market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing biopharmaceuticals industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and key players in the region, and the growing number of CROs & CMOs in several APAC countries are contributing to the growth of this market.

North America: the largest share of the bioprocess containers market

North America accounted for the largest share of the bioprocess containers market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the presence of an established biopharmaceuticals industry and major players in the region.

