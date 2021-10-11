MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.



The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 4 October to 8 October 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 0 0 0 4 October 2021

5 October 2021

6 October 2021

7 October 2021

8 October 2021 500

500

600

600

600 184.95

180.48

174.50

173.07

171.19 92,475

90,240

104,700

103,842

102,714 Accumulated under the programme 2,800 493,971

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 4 October to 8 October 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 77,800 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

