Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market to Reach US$7 Billion by the Year 2026

The demand and requirement for video conferencing is expanding continuously due to geographically dispersed businesses and remote workforce management. The emergence of new technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, VR, improved video compression, and AI are likely to drive the video conferencing market. The conference experience and video quality for employees and enterprises is improving due to the use of AI-enabled technologies. Video conferencing solutions are witnessing an increased demand and popularity from certain areas that include online education and telemedicine; primarily in developing countries that include India, Brazil, Philippines, and China. Video conferencing solutions are witnessing a further increase in demand owing to an increasing count of online seminars, conferences, and international workshops. The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly fueling the market for video conferencing; wherein both government agencies and businesses are focusing on video conferencing to connect remotely with workforce, employees, and consumers for avoiding direct contact.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web and Video Conferencing SaaS estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period. Corporate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Education segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.7% share of the global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS market. The corporate enterprise sector remains the primary revenue generator for the web & video conferencing market due to increasing number of international companies and globalization of supply chains, which require long-distance visual communication for enhanced productivity.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026



The Web and Video Conferencing SaaS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.49% share in the global market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.5 respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the North America region is fueled by implementation of web & video conferencing solutions to replace or upgrade traditional systems and adoption of new technologies such as AI and IoT. Countries in the region are investing heavily in AI and 5G for reinforcing network connectivity systems, creating a dynamic environment for innovations that is likely to drive the web & video conferencing market. With several major companies from developed markets such as the US and Europe having their offshore production, development, and processing facilities in low-cost Asian destinations such as China, India, Korea, Vietnam among other countries, the demand for web & video conferencing systems in the region continues to rise.



Healthcare Segment to Reach $373.2 Million by 2026



Video conferencing is finding increasing acceptance among medical professionals to treat patients while practicing social distancing during COVID-19. The technology is likely to also gain considerably from growing focus on telemedicine. Video conferencing is anticipated to be widely used by healthcare professionals to offer consultations and conducting uninterrupted sessions over video to support patents in remote areas. In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$136.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$259.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$114.7 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 331 Featured)



Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Blue Jeans Network, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GoToMeeting

Skype

Microsoft Teams

Fuze Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

ConnectWise, LLC.

FreeConferenceCall.com

Google LLC

Highfive

Intermedia.net, Inc.

Join.me

Lifesize

LogMeIn

Onstream Live

Premiere Global Services, Inc.

TeamViewer

UberConference

Whereby

Zoho Meeting







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacts Video Conferencing Market

While Zoom Rode COVID-19 Strom in Spectacular Manner, the Mania

Appears to Recede with Stiff Competition & Vaccination

Programs

EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

Is Zoom Inching towards Market Saturation?

Video Conferencing Players Heat up Competition with Innovative

Features

Video Conferencing to Remain a Necessity & Undergo Makeover in

Post-Pandemic World

Risk of Next Waves of COVID-19 Infections Looms Large Leading

to Further Adoption of Web & Video Conferencing

Web & Video Conferencing SaaS: Industry Overview

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Appears Poised to Remain Popular

Trend in 2021

Key Factors Restraining the Market

Developed Regions Enjoy Dominant Market Position

EXHIBIT 3: Top Three Competitors Rule the Conferencing App

Market in the US - Market Share for 2020E

EXHIBIT 4: UK Conferencing App Market - Market Share of Leading

Competitors for 2020E

EXHIBIT 5: Leading Competitors in German Conferencing App

Market - Market Share for 2020E

Developing Countries: Uncovering True Potential

Market Dynamics: Will the Market Sustain Momentum in the Long

Term?

Hybrid Conferencing: Better Network and Video Quality Peps the

Idea

The Rise of Hybrid Video Conferencing Culture

Competitive Landscape

Raft of Lucrative Opportunities for Web & Video Conferencing

Providers amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Conferencing-as-a-Service (VCaaS) Platforms Leading from

the Front

EXHIBIT 6: Largest Revenue Generators in Web & Video

Conferencing Market Place in US$ Million - Skype, LogMeIn,

Zoom, CISCO Webex, TeamViewer, Arkadin, Fuze and BlueJeans

Acquisition Targets: ’Buy & Build’ Strategy Lead Big Companies

to Fish for Small Ones

Zoom Takes Over Five9 to Strength Position in Enterprise

Customer Segment of Video Conferencing Market

Zoom Earns Sterling Reputation amidst COVID-19 Pandemic:

Witnesses Unprecedented Surge in Market Value

EXHIBIT 7: Zoom Market Capitalization (in $ Million)

EXHIBIT 8: Zoom Total Revenues vs Net Revenues (in $ Million)

EXHIBIT 9: Zoom Monthly Active Users in Millions

EXHIBIT 10: Zoom Daily Meeting Participants in Millions

Taking Cue from Zoom’s Soaring Popularity, Tech and Telecom

Giants Ramp up New Video Chat Offerings

Apple Announces Acquisition of VR Startup Spaces

Dialpad Takes Over Highfive to Reinforce Position in Video

Conferencing Market

Alianza Acquires CounterPath to Deliver Comprehensive Cloud

Communication Portfolio

Video Conferencing Players Embark on Ambitious Moves to Tap

Opportunities

App Talk: Free-of-Cost Web & Video Conferencing Services Flood

the Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

EXHIBIT 11: Globally Dominant Players Market Share Scenario for

Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market (2020E) - Zoom,

GoToWebinar, Cisco Webex, ON24, Adobe Connect, Livestorm and

Others

Pandemic Accelerates the Event Planning Industry?s Transition

towards Virtual Platforms

EXHIBIT 12: Select Major Events and Direct Losses (in US$

Million) due to Cancelations

Events Virtualization: Post COVID-19 Migration of Important

Conferences to Virtual Events

Web & Video Conferencing Finds Niche among Event Management

Companies

VR/AR Technologies Enjoy Heavy Windfalls amidst COVID-19-Led

Disruptions

LinkedIn Events and LinkedIn Live: Companies Launch Virtual

Event Platforms to Support Brands amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Live Entertainment Players Resort to Virtual Platforms to Save

Business

EXHIBIT 13: COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities:

Estimated Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over

1H 2019

EXHIBIT 14: COVID-19 Effect on Global and USA Concerts:

Estimated Percentage Change in Concerts by Events, Fans and

Tickets for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

TV Companies Withhold Rights Payments to Major Sports Events

due to Cancellation of Competitions

Eventbrite Engineers Self-Service Platform Experience to

Reinvigorate Business Activity Post COVID-19 Impact

EXHIBIT 15: Top Event Management Software by Usage Percentage

(2021) - Eventbrite, SignUpGenius, RunSignUp, Cvent, Event

Espresso, Active Network, and Others

Investors Eye Online Event Management and Booking Platforms to

Tap Opportunity

Brief Profiles of 24 Key Event Management Companies Worldwide -

Cvent, Dmg Events, Eventbrite, Live Nation Entertainment,

LogRhythm, Streamlinevents...

Changing Deal-Making Dynamics Nurture Web & Video Conferencing

Trend

Soaring Revenues for Video Conferencing Players and Expansion

Plans Bring Respite to Subdued M&A Market during COVID-19

EXHIBIT 16: COVID-19 Effect on Global M&A Activity: Estimated

Percentage Change in M&A Activity by Deal Value for 1H 2020

over 1H 2019

Deal-Making through Video Conferencing

EXHIBIT 17: M&A Activity in the USA: Publicly Filed Agreements

Allowing Digital Signature for Years 2010 to 2020E

EXHIBIT 18: M&A Activity in the USA: Publicly Filed Agreements

Excluding Pandemics from Scope of ’Material Advance Effects"

Provisions for Years 2010 to 2020E

The Outbreak Leads to Spike in Web & Video Conferencing Trend:

Noteworthy Industry Activities

Other Industry Activities in the Web & Video Conferencing Space

Web & Video Conferencing - A Conceptual Overview and

Classification

Web Vs. Video Conferencing: Similarities and Differences

Overview of Infrastructure Systems and Equipment Used



EXHIBIT 19: Percentage Mix of 727 Web & Video Conferencing

Companies by Country - USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Japan, China and Rest of World (2020E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Web & Video Conferencing Industry: Key Trends in Nutshell

High Demand & User Expectations Make Things Interesting at

Video Conferencing Level

Web & Video Conferencing: Integral Part of Enterprise

Communication Mix

Prominent Factors Influencing Market Expansion

Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel

Rise of Mobile Workforce & Deskless Workers Triggers New Wave

of Growth

SMB Sector Intensifies Adoption Curve

Video Conferencing Systems: March towards Home Office

Cloud Services: Double Edged Sword for Web & Videoconferencing

Systems Market

Major End-Use Markets for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market:

A Review

EXHIBIT 21: Global Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market by End-

Use Sector (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional Conferences

and Social & Non-Commercial

Corporate Sector Remains Primary End-User

Replicating the Real-Life Conferences, Web Conferencing Finds

Itself at the Center of Marketing and Business Communication

Platforms

Workforce Decentralization: Cornerstone for Present & Future

Growth

Robust Opportunities Identified in IT Industry

Banking & Finance Companies Emerge as Major Consumers

Healthcare Industry Taps into Video Conferencing

Growing Remote Collaboration Needs to Spur Demand in Healthcare

Sector

EXHIBIT 22: Healthcare Market: Trend in Healthcare Video

Minutes Consumption (Feb-Apr 2020)

EXHIBIT 23: Healthcare Market: COVID-19 Induced Increasing

Trend in Healthcare Peak Video Traffic (Feb-Apr 2020)

Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning

Accelerates the Shift Towards Web Conferencing in Education

Sector

Professional Conferences: Niche End-Use Segment

Loss in Social Vigor due to Social Distancing Stimulates Demand

for Conferencing Need in Social & Non-Commercial Vertical

Unique Features & Myriad Benefits Instigate Broad-based

Adoption of Video Conferencing Systems

Ensuring Business Continuity

Enhancing Productivity through Team Collaboration & Faster

Decision Making

Hiring through Video Conferencing

Improving Internet Network Capabilities Aid Wider Adoption of

Web & Video Conferencing Systems

EXHIBIT 24: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: 2020

EXHIBIT 25: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries:

2020

EXHIBIT 26: Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select

Countries: 2020

Mobile Video Conferencing Endpoints Set the Stage for

Progressive Growth

Capability Matrix for Video Conferencing Endpoints

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 27: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021E

EXHIBIT 28: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021E

EXHIBIT 29: Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time:

2014-2022F

EXHIBIT 30: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category

for 2020

EXHIBIT 31: Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Revenues by Data Service Category

5G to Emerge as Game Changer for Mobile Video Conferencing

EXHIBIT 32: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022F

EXHIBIT 33: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025

HD Technology Comes to the Fore to Redefine Video Conferencing

Landscape

HD Technology Helps Sustain Demand for Room Systems

EXHIBIT 34: Global Room-based Video Conferencing Systems Market

(2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Segment

Product Innovations & Technology Advances Widen Addressable Market

Integration with Disruptive Technologies

A Look at Key Technology Focus Areas

COVID-19 Presents Plush Opportunities for Collaboration Tools

and Digitalization

Resolving Prevailing Challenges & Issues: Critical for Future

Success of Video Conferencing Market

Security Concerns

COVID-19 Scenario Unearths Security Vulnerabilities with Web &

Video Conferencing Apps

Security Gaps with Popular Videoconferencing Options

EXHIBIT 35: Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in

Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Security Protection

Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Privacy Protection

Issues Related to Utilization & Interoperability

Focus on UC Threatens Standalone Video Conferencing Systems

Pricing & Return on Investment (ROI)

Bandwidth Availability



UNITED STATES

Web & Video Conferencing Usage Zooms Ahead with the Onset of

COVID-19 Pandemic; Market Finds Support in Rising Broadband

Speeds

EXHIBIT 36: Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) in the USA by

Fixed and Mobile for 2020 (Jan, Mar, May) and 2021

EXHIBIT 37: US Demographics (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of

Population by Age Group

Expanding Outreach from Just Being an Enterprise Enabler

Corporate Event Cancellations: Shifting Attention to Video

Conferencing

Robust Gains for Vendors

Security Features Gain Prominence as Video Conferencing Usage Rise

Key Challenges and Long Term Growth Deterrents

12 Dominant Players and 40 Leading Brands in the Fray

333 Active & Niche Companies & 442 Brands

CANADA

40 Canadian Companies and 70 Dominant, Active & Niche Brands in

the Mix

EUROPE

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

EXHIBIT 38: Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) by Fixed and

Mobile for 2020 (Jan, Mar, May) and 2021 in Key European

Regions - Germany, France, UK, and Italy

EXHIBIT 39: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Europe by Select

Countries - Germany, France, UK and Italy

FRANCE

45 French Players in the Mix; 58 Active Brands

GERMANY

59 Competing German Players and 84 Active & Niche Brands

ITALY

17 Brands and 12 Companies Operating in Italy

UNITED KINGDOM

50 UK Companies and 69 Active & Niche Brands in the Fray

REST OF EUROPE

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

EXHIBIT 40: Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) by Fixed and

Mobile for 2020 (Jan, Mar, May) and 2021 in Key Rest of Europe

Regions - Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark,

Netherlands, Turkey, Romania and Austria

EXHIBIT 41: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Rest of Europe by

Select Countries - Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden,

Denmark, Netherlands, Turkey, Romania, and Austria

11 Competing Companies and 18 Brands in Rest of Europe

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

EXHIBIT 42: Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) by Fixed and

Mobile for 2020 (Jan, Mar, May) and 2021 in Key Asia-Pacific

Regions - Japan, China, Australia, India, Singapore and South

Korea

EXHIBIT 43: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Asia-Pacific by

Select Countries - Japan, China, Australia, India, Singapore

and South Korea

JAPAN

Pandemic Sends Japan`s Workers Online, Catapulting the Web

Conferencing Business

22 Brands and 11 Active & Niche Companies Operating in Japan

CHINA

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

EXHIBIT 44: Chinese Demographics (2021E): Percentage Breakdown

of Population by Age Group

Chinese Market Booming with Increase in Demand for Remote Work

11 Dominant & Active Companies and 23 Brands Operating in China

AUSTRALIA

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

EXHIBIT 45: Australian Demographics (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Population by Age Group

