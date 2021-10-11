Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market to Reach US$7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961234/?utm_source=GNW
The demand and requirement for video conferencing is expanding continuously due to geographically dispersed businesses and remote workforce management. The emergence of new technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, VR, improved video compression, and AI are likely to drive the video conferencing market. The conference experience and video quality for employees and enterprises is improving due to the use of AI-enabled technologies. Video conferencing solutions are witnessing an increased demand and popularity from certain areas that include online education and telemedicine; primarily in developing countries that include India, Brazil, Philippines, and China. Video conferencing solutions are witnessing a further increase in demand owing to an increasing count of online seminars, conferences, and international workshops. The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly fueling the market for video conferencing; wherein both government agencies and businesses are focusing on video conferencing to connect remotely with workforce, employees, and consumers for avoiding direct contact.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web and Video Conferencing SaaS estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period. Corporate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Education segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.7% share of the global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS market. The corporate enterprise sector remains the primary revenue generator for the web & video conferencing market due to increasing number of international companies and globalization of supply chains, which require long-distance visual communication for enhanced productivity.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
The Web and Video Conferencing SaaS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.49% share in the global market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.5 respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the North America region is fueled by implementation of web & video conferencing solutions to replace or upgrade traditional systems and adoption of new technologies such as AI and IoT. Countries in the region are investing heavily in AI and 5G for reinforcing network connectivity systems, creating a dynamic environment for innovations that is likely to drive the web & video conferencing market. With several major companies from developed markets such as the US and Europe having their offshore production, development, and processing facilities in low-cost Asian destinations such as China, India, Korea, Vietnam among other countries, the demand for web & video conferencing systems in the region continues to rise.
Healthcare Segment to Reach $373.2 Million by 2026
Video conferencing is finding increasing acceptance among medical professionals to treat patients while practicing social distancing during COVID-19. The technology is likely to also gain considerably from growing focus on telemedicine. Video conferencing is anticipated to be widely used by healthcare professionals to offer consultations and conducting uninterrupted sessions over video to support patents in remote areas. In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$136.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$259.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$114.7 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 331 Featured)
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
- Blue Jeans Network, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- GoToMeeting
- Skype
- Microsoft Teams
- Fuze Inc.
- Adobe Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Avaya Inc.
- Blackboard Inc.
- ConnectWise, LLC.
- FreeConferenceCall.com
- Google LLC
- Highfive
- Intermedia.net, Inc.
- Join.me
- Lifesize
- LogMeIn
- Onstream Live
- Premiere Global Services, Inc.
- TeamViewer
- UberConference
- Whereby
- Zoho Meeting
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961234/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacts Video Conferencing Market
While Zoom Rode COVID-19 Strom in Spectacular Manner, the Mania
Appears to Recede with Stiff Competition & Vaccination
Programs
EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country
Is Zoom Inching towards Market Saturation?
Video Conferencing Players Heat up Competition with Innovative
Features
Video Conferencing to Remain a Necessity & Undergo Makeover in
Post-Pandemic World
Risk of Next Waves of COVID-19 Infections Looms Large Leading
to Further Adoption of Web & Video Conferencing
Web & Video Conferencing SaaS: Industry Overview
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Appears Poised to Remain Popular
Trend in 2021
Key Factors Restraining the Market
Developed Regions Enjoy Dominant Market Position
EXHIBIT 3: Top Three Competitors Rule the Conferencing App
Market in the US - Market Share for 2020E
EXHIBIT 4: UK Conferencing App Market - Market Share of Leading
Competitors for 2020E
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Competitors in German Conferencing App
Market - Market Share for 2020E
Developing Countries: Uncovering True Potential
Market Dynamics: Will the Market Sustain Momentum in the Long
Term?
Hybrid Conferencing: Better Network and Video Quality Peps the
Idea
The Rise of Hybrid Video Conferencing Culture
Competitive Landscape
Raft of Lucrative Opportunities for Web & Video Conferencing
Providers amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Video Conferencing-as-a-Service (VCaaS) Platforms Leading from
the Front
EXHIBIT 6: Largest Revenue Generators in Web & Video
Conferencing Market Place in US$ Million - Skype, LogMeIn,
Zoom, CISCO Webex, TeamViewer, Arkadin, Fuze and BlueJeans
Acquisition Targets: ’Buy & Build’ Strategy Lead Big Companies
to Fish for Small Ones
Zoom Takes Over Five9 to Strength Position in Enterprise
Customer Segment of Video Conferencing Market
Zoom Earns Sterling Reputation amidst COVID-19 Pandemic:
Witnesses Unprecedented Surge in Market Value
EXHIBIT 7: Zoom Market Capitalization (in $ Million)
EXHIBIT 8: Zoom Total Revenues vs Net Revenues (in $ Million)
EXHIBIT 9: Zoom Monthly Active Users in Millions
EXHIBIT 10: Zoom Daily Meeting Participants in Millions
Taking Cue from Zoom’s Soaring Popularity, Tech and Telecom
Giants Ramp up New Video Chat Offerings
Apple Announces Acquisition of VR Startup Spaces
Dialpad Takes Over Highfive to Reinforce Position in Video
Conferencing Market
Alianza Acquires CounterPath to Deliver Comprehensive Cloud
Communication Portfolio
Video Conferencing Players Embark on Ambitious Moves to Tap
Opportunities
App Talk: Free-of-Cost Web & Video Conferencing Services Flood
the Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
EXHIBIT 11: Globally Dominant Players Market Share Scenario for
Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market (2020E) - Zoom,
GoToWebinar, Cisco Webex, ON24, Adobe Connect, Livestorm and
Others
Pandemic Accelerates the Event Planning Industry?s Transition
towards Virtual Platforms
EXHIBIT 12: Select Major Events and Direct Losses (in US$
Million) due to Cancelations
Events Virtualization: Post COVID-19 Migration of Important
Conferences to Virtual Events
Web & Video Conferencing Finds Niche among Event Management
Companies
VR/AR Technologies Enjoy Heavy Windfalls amidst COVID-19-Led
Disruptions
LinkedIn Events and LinkedIn Live: Companies Launch Virtual
Event Platforms to Support Brands amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Live Entertainment Players Resort to Virtual Platforms to Save
Business
EXHIBIT 13: COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities:
Estimated Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over
1H 2019
EXHIBIT 14: COVID-19 Effect on Global and USA Concerts:
Estimated Percentage Change in Concerts by Events, Fans and
Tickets for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019
TV Companies Withhold Rights Payments to Major Sports Events
due to Cancellation of Competitions
Eventbrite Engineers Self-Service Platform Experience to
Reinvigorate Business Activity Post COVID-19 Impact
EXHIBIT 15: Top Event Management Software by Usage Percentage
(2021) - Eventbrite, SignUpGenius, RunSignUp, Cvent, Event
Espresso, Active Network, and Others
Investors Eye Online Event Management and Booking Platforms to
Tap Opportunity
Brief Profiles of 24 Key Event Management Companies Worldwide -
Cvent, Dmg Events, Eventbrite, Live Nation Entertainment,
LogRhythm, Streamlinevents...
Changing Deal-Making Dynamics Nurture Web & Video Conferencing
Trend
Soaring Revenues for Video Conferencing Players and Expansion
Plans Bring Respite to Subdued M&A Market during COVID-19
EXHIBIT 16: COVID-19 Effect on Global M&A Activity: Estimated
Percentage Change in M&A Activity by Deal Value for 1H 2020
over 1H 2019
Deal-Making through Video Conferencing
EXHIBIT 17: M&A Activity in the USA: Publicly Filed Agreements
Allowing Digital Signature for Years 2010 to 2020E
EXHIBIT 18: M&A Activity in the USA: Publicly Filed Agreements
Excluding Pandemics from Scope of ’Material Advance Effects"
Provisions for Years 2010 to 2020E
The Outbreak Leads to Spike in Web & Video Conferencing Trend:
Noteworthy Industry Activities
Other Industry Activities in the Web & Video Conferencing Space
Web & Video Conferencing - A Conceptual Overview and
Classification
Web Vs. Video Conferencing: Similarities and Differences
Overview of Infrastructure Systems and Equipment Used
2. FOCUS ON 23 SELECT PLAYERS - ZOOM, BLUEJEANS, CISCO,
GOTOMEETING, SKYPE, MICROSOFT TEAMS, FUZE...
EXHIBIT 19: Percentage Mix of 727 Web & Video Conferencing
Companies by Country - USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Japan, China and Rest of World (2020E)
847 DOMINANT, ACTIVE & NICHE BRANDS and 588 COMPANIES IN THE
GLOBAL MIX
EXHIBIT 20: Percentage Mix of Web & Video Conferencing Brands
by Country of Origin - USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Japan, China and Rest of World (2020E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Web & Video Conferencing Industry: Key Trends in Nutshell
High Demand & User Expectations Make Things Interesting at
Video Conferencing Level
Web & Video Conferencing: Integral Part of Enterprise
Communication Mix
Prominent Factors Influencing Market Expansion
Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel
Rise of Mobile Workforce & Deskless Workers Triggers New Wave
of Growth
SMB Sector Intensifies Adoption Curve
Video Conferencing Systems: March towards Home Office
Cloud Services: Double Edged Sword for Web & Videoconferencing
Systems Market
Major End-Use Markets for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market:
A Review
EXHIBIT 21: Global Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market by End-
Use Sector (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional Conferences
and Social & Non-Commercial
Corporate Sector Remains Primary End-User
Replicating the Real-Life Conferences, Web Conferencing Finds
Itself at the Center of Marketing and Business Communication
Platforms
Workforce Decentralization: Cornerstone for Present & Future
Growth
Robust Opportunities Identified in IT Industry
Banking & Finance Companies Emerge as Major Consumers
Healthcare Industry Taps into Video Conferencing
Growing Remote Collaboration Needs to Spur Demand in Healthcare
Sector
EXHIBIT 22: Healthcare Market: Trend in Healthcare Video
Minutes Consumption (Feb-Apr 2020)
EXHIBIT 23: Healthcare Market: COVID-19 Induced Increasing
Trend in Healthcare Peak Video Traffic (Feb-Apr 2020)
Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning
Accelerates the Shift Towards Web Conferencing in Education
Sector
Professional Conferences: Niche End-Use Segment
Loss in Social Vigor due to Social Distancing Stimulates Demand
for Conferencing Need in Social & Non-Commercial Vertical
Unique Features & Myriad Benefits Instigate Broad-based
Adoption of Video Conferencing Systems
Ensuring Business Continuity
Enhancing Productivity through Team Collaboration & Faster
Decision Making
Hiring through Video Conferencing
Improving Internet Network Capabilities Aid Wider Adoption of
Web & Video Conferencing Systems
EXHIBIT 24: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: 2020
EXHIBIT 25: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries:
2020
EXHIBIT 26: Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select
Countries: 2020
Mobile Video Conferencing Endpoints Set the Stage for
Progressive Growth
Capability Matrix for Video Conferencing Endpoints
Opportunity Indicators
EXHIBIT 27: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021E
EXHIBIT 28: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021E
EXHIBIT 29: Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time:
2014-2022F
EXHIBIT 30: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category
for 2020
EXHIBIT 31: Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Revenues by Data Service Category
5G to Emerge as Game Changer for Mobile Video Conferencing
EXHIBIT 32: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022F
EXHIBIT 33: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 and 2025
HD Technology Comes to the Fore to Redefine Video Conferencing
Landscape
HD Technology Helps Sustain Demand for Room Systems
EXHIBIT 34: Global Room-based Video Conferencing Systems Market
(2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Segment
Product Innovations & Technology Advances Widen Addressable Market
Integration with Disruptive Technologies
A Look at Key Technology Focus Areas
COVID-19 Presents Plush Opportunities for Collaboration Tools
and Digitalization
Resolving Prevailing Challenges & Issues: Critical for Future
Success of Video Conferencing Market
Security Concerns
COVID-19 Scenario Unearths Security Vulnerabilities with Web &
Video Conferencing Apps
Security Gaps with Popular Videoconferencing Options
EXHIBIT 35: Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in
Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Security Protection
Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Privacy Protection
Issues Related to Utilization & Interoperability
Focus on UC Threatens Standalone Video Conferencing Systems
Pricing & Return on Investment (ROI)
Bandwidth Availability
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing
SaaS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Corporate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Education by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Professional
Conferences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Professional Conferences by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Professional
Conferences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Social &
Non-Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Social & Non-Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Social & Non-Commercial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Web & Video Conferencing Usage Zooms Ahead with the Onset of
COVID-19 Pandemic; Market Finds Support in Rising Broadband
Speeds
EXHIBIT 36: Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) in the USA by
Fixed and Mobile for 2020 (Jan, Mar, May) and 2021
EXHIBIT 37: US Demographics (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of
Population by Age Group
Expanding Outreach from Just Being an Enterprise Enabler
Corporate Event Cancellations: Shifting Attention to Video
Conferencing
Robust Gains for Vendors
Security Features Gain Prominence as Video Conferencing Usage Rise
Key Challenges and Long Term Growth Deterrents
12 Dominant Players and 40 Leading Brands in the Fray
333 Active & Niche Companies & 442 Brands
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing
SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,
Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional
Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
40 Canadian Companies and 70 Dominant, Active & Niche Brands in
the Mix
Market Analytics
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing
SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,
Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional
Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview and Growth Drivers
EXHIBIT 38: Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) by Fixed and
Mobile for 2020 (Jan, Mar, May) and 2021 in Key European
Regions - Germany, France, UK, and Italy
EXHIBIT 39: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Europe by Select
Countries - Germany, France, UK and Italy
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing
SaaS by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing
SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,
Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional
Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
45 French Players in the Mix; 58 Active Brands
Market Analytics
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing
SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,
Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional
Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
59 Competing German Players and 84 Active & Niche Brands
Market Analytics
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional
Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
17 Brands and 12 Companies Operating in Italy
Market Analytics
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing
SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,
Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional
Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
50 UK Companies and 69 Active & Niche Brands in the Fray
Market Analytics
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing
SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,
Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video Conferencing
SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional Conferences and
Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Market Overview and Growth Drivers
EXHIBIT 40: Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) by Fixed and
Mobile for 2020 (Jan, Mar, May) and 2021 in Key Rest of Europe
Regions - Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark,
Netherlands, Turkey, Romania and Austria
EXHIBIT 41: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Rest of Europe by
Select Countries - Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden,
Denmark, Netherlands, Turkey, Romania, and Austria
11 Competing Companies and 18 Brands in Rest of Europe
Market Analytics
Table 43: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web and
Video Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional
Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview and Growth Drivers
EXHIBIT 42: Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) by Fixed and
Mobile for 2020 (Jan, Mar, May) and 2021 in Key Asia-Pacific
Regions - Japan, China, Australia, India, Singapore and South
Korea
EXHIBIT 43: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Asia-Pacific by
Select Countries - Japan, China, Australia, India, Singapore
and South Korea
Market Analytics
Table 46: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Web and
Video Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - Japan, China,
Australia, India, Singapore, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - Japan, China,
Australia, India, Singapore, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Japan, China, Australia, India, Singapore,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Web and
Video Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional
Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Pandemic Sends Japan`s Workers Online, Catapulting the Web
Conferencing Business
22 Brands and 11 Active & Niche Companies Operating in Japan
Market Analytics
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing
SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,
Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional
Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview and Growth Drivers
EXHIBIT 44: Chinese Demographics (2021E): Percentage Breakdown
of Population by Age Group
Chinese Market Booming with Increase in Demand for Remote Work
11 Dominant & Active Companies and 23 Brands Operating in China
Market Analytics
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &
Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing
SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,
Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional
Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Market Overview and Growth Drivers
EXHIBIT 45: Australian Demographics (2021E): Percentage
Breakdown of Population by Age Group
Market Analytics
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video
Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961234/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________