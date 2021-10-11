European Market for Subscriptions and Recurring Payments and the Impact of the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snapshot: Europe Subscriptions and Recurring Payment Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new publication reveals continuing interest of consumers and businesses to the subscriptions business model together with recurring payments. The market is set to grow in the European countries in the next five years, and companies need to adjust their business model to the new trend.

After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the subscriptions and recurring payments markets accelerated, as consumers were restricted to visit physical stores and saw new economic advantages in the model. About every four in ten global consumers chose new subscription option after the beginning of the pandemic, as reported by a 2021 survey. For businesses in the post-pandemic times, even more revealing fact that almost a quarter of the new subscribers in the United Kingdom did so because they liked the simple idea of such purchases. Overall, the subscriptions markets in the countries considered in the new yStats.com report were forecasted to grow in absolute values, but as these mature, the growth rates were set to be lower than during the first waves of the health crisis.

On the global scale, "Boxes", "Video", and "Multiservice subscriptions" were the top three subscription categories in 2021, however, in 2025, "Multiservice subscriptions" were expected to outrace "Video". In Europe, furthermore, the 2021's ranking was similar to the global one and was forecasted to remail like this even in 2025. Meanwhile, in France, "boxes" were chosen as the top subscriptions category in a 2021 survey and this category was projected to remain the leader in 2025. Additionally, in the United Kingdom, the top three subscriptions platforms inn 2021 were Amazon, Graze and Nextunlimited, with three quarters of the subscribers having accounts in more than one service.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Management Summary

2. Global

Subscription Market Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020 - 2025f

Subscription Market Sales, in USD million, by Category, 2020 - 2025f

Consumer Spending in Top 100 Subscription Applications, by App Store and Google Play Store, in USD billion, 2019 & 2020

Key Metrics for a Subscription Business, October 2020

Key Benefits of a Subscription Business, October 2020

Top E-Commerce Subscriptions Business Models, November 2020

Top Purchased Subscription Categories, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Frequency of Adding a New or Renewing Existing Subscriptions, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Top Purchased Subscription Categories, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Top Factors When Choosing a Subscription, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Preferred Payment Methods for Subscription Contracts, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Share of Respondents Who Prefer Automatic and Manual Subscription Renewals, in %, May 2021

Breakdown of Preferred Pricing Models, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Top Reasons to Cancel Subscriptions, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Annualized Subscription Economy Revenue Growth Compared to the S&P 500 Revenue Growth, in %, Q4 2019 - Q4 2020

Annualized Subscription Economy Average Revenue Per Account Growth Rate, in %, Q4 2019 - Q4 2020

Payment Options Available for Recurring Payments, by B2B and B2C Companies, in % of Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

Technologies Used to Handle Recurring Payments, in % of B2B and B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

Percentage of Customers with Failed Payments that Turned into Churn, by B2C and B2B, and B2B Only Companies, in %, September 2020

Implications for B2B & B2C Businesses from Recurring Payments Fails, in % of Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

Investment Plans Regarding Recurring Payment Service Providers, in % of B2B and B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

Benefits of Adopting a Recurring Payment Solution, in % of B2B & B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

3.2. United Kingdom

3.3. Germany

3.4. France

3.5. Turkey

3.6. Russia



Companies Mentioned





Amazon

Netflix

Disney

Spotify

Graze

Nextunlimited

Pact Coffee

Glossybox

AppStore

GooglePlay





