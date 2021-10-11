Global Ferrosilicon Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ferrosilicon Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900767/?utm_source=GNW

Close to 90% of ferrosilicon is used in producing steel and iron. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by growing demand for ferrosilicon as an inoculant and deoxidizer across several end-use industries. Electrical steel, which is also known as silicon steel, utilizes considerable amount of ferrosilicon and silicon to enhance steel`s electrical properties such as resistivity. Increasing demand for electrical steel in manufacturing motors, transformers and other power generating devices is expected to boost the demand for ferrosilicon. Automotive bodies, structural supports and bridges are required to last long without undergoing corrosion. Hence, several companies have been preferring ferrosilicon in automobile and construction for long lasting quality. Alloying ferrosilicon with other metals makes it useful in producing semiconductors, which are in great demand by the electronics industry.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ferrosilicon estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Deoxidizer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inoculants segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Ferrosilicon market. The growing need for deoxidization of various ferrous alloys in steel manufacturing process, as well as in the processing industry is expected to favor growth prospects for Deoxidizer segment. By adding inoculants to iron, the risk of gas formation, dross formation tendency, metal interface defects and micro shrinkage is reduced, which in turn contributes to high demand of inoculants in the manufacture of gray as well as duct iron.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $450.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026



The Ferrosilicon market in the U.S. is estimated at US$450.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 4.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the leading market for ferrosilicon riding on its status as the leading producer of steel across the world. Growth is being driven by the construction and automotive industries across Asia-Pacific specifically in India and China.



By End-Use, Carbon & Alloy Steel Segment to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026



Globally, manufacturers of alloyed, stainless steel and carbon steel represent the major buyers of ferrosilicon. The rising demand for ferrosilicon as oxidizer in carbon as well as other alloy steel production activities is expected to fuel market growth. In the global Carbon & Alloy Steel (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$714.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 2.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Outbreak Hampers Ferrosilicon Demand

COVID-19 Crisis Induced Demand Erosion Hampers World Steel

Industry

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

A Prelude to Ferrosilicon

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Deoxidizer in Steel Production and Inoculant in Casting

Industry: Key Application Areas

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Long-term Growth in Ferrosilicon Market

Ferrosilicon Production: An Overview

EXHIBIT 3: Global Production of Silicon Metal and Ferrosilicon

(in Thousand Metric Tons of Silicon Content) by Country for

2019 and 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Global Ferrosilicon Production by Country (in %) for

2020E

EXHIBIT 5: Global Ferroalloys Production Breakdown (in %) by

Alloy Type for 2020E

Import-Export Statistics

EXHIBIT 6: Global Ferrosilicon Exports Volume Breakdown (in %)

by Country for 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Global Ferrosilicon Exports Value Breakdown (in %)

by Country for 2019

EXHIBIT 8: Global Ferrosilicon Imports Volume Breakdown (in %)

by Country for 2019

EXHIBIT 9: Global Ferrosilicon Imports Value Breakdown (in %)

by Country for 2019

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Ferrosilicon as Deoxidizer in Steel Industry Fuels

Market Prospects

COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Steel Production and Demand,

Influencing Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 10: COVID-19 Impact on Steel Production: % Change in

Production Volume for Select Countries (2020E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Steel Markets in Select Regions

Steel Production & Trade: Statistical Insights

EXHIBIT 11: Top Steel Producing Countries Worldwide Ranked by

Production Volume (in Million Tonnes) for 2020E

EXHIBIT 12: Leading Steel Exporting Countries: Ranked by Export

Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by Country for 2020E

EXHIBIT 13: Leading Steel Importing Countries Ranked by Import

Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by Country for 2020E

Electrical Steel Production Emerges as a Major Opportunity for

Ferrosilicon

Global Construction Industry Scenario Influences Demand for

Ferrosilicon

Despite the Depressed Short-term Outlook, Long-term Prospects

in Construction Industry Remain Promising

EXHIBIT 14: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 15: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected

Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over

the Period 2016-2040

Current Prospects Remain Lackluster for Ferrosilicon in

Depressed Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 16: World Automobile Production in Million Units:

2008-2022

Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand

for Automotive Steel

EXHIBIT 17: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020

EXHIBIT 18: Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight

of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,

2016 & 2019

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions

Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight

Automotive Material

Demand Growth for Stainless Steel to Fuel Prospects in

Ferrosilicon Market

EXHIBIT 19: World Stainless Steel Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Demand by Region for 2020

EXHIBIT 20: Global Stainless Steel Market: Breakdown of Share

by End-Use Market for 2020

EXHIBIT 21: Global Stainless Steel Market Breakdown of

Production (in %) by Region for 2020

Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market

Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects

Growing Use of Ferrosilicon as Inoculant in Casting Industry to

Drive Market Gains

Magnesium Production Emerges as a Major End-Use market for

Ferrosilicon

EXHIBIT 22: Global Primary Magnesium Production (in Thousand

Metric Tons) for 2010-2020



