Global Ferrosilicon Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ferrosilicon Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900767/?utm_source=GNW
Close to 90% of ferrosilicon is used in producing steel and iron. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by growing demand for ferrosilicon as an inoculant and deoxidizer across several end-use industries. Electrical steel, which is also known as silicon steel, utilizes considerable amount of ferrosilicon and silicon to enhance steel`s electrical properties such as resistivity. Increasing demand for electrical steel in manufacturing motors, transformers and other power generating devices is expected to boost the demand for ferrosilicon. Automotive bodies, structural supports and bridges are required to last long without undergoing corrosion. Hence, several companies have been preferring ferrosilicon in automobile and construction for long lasting quality. Alloying ferrosilicon with other metals makes it useful in producing semiconductors, which are in great demand by the electronics industry.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ferrosilicon estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Deoxidizer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inoculants segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Ferrosilicon market. The growing need for deoxidization of various ferrous alloys in steel manufacturing process, as well as in the processing industry is expected to favor growth prospects for Deoxidizer segment. By adding inoculants to iron, the risk of gas formation, dross formation tendency, metal interface defects and micro shrinkage is reduced, which in turn contributes to high demand of inoculants in the manufacture of gray as well as duct iron.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $450.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026
The Ferrosilicon market in the U.S. is estimated at US$450.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 4.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the leading market for ferrosilicon riding on its status as the leading producer of steel across the world. Growth is being driven by the construction and automotive industries across Asia-Pacific specifically in India and China.
By End-Use, Carbon & Alloy Steel Segment to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026
Globally, manufacturers of alloyed, stainless steel and carbon steel represent the major buyers of ferrosilicon. The rising demand for ferrosilicon as oxidizer in carbon as well as other alloy steel production activities is expected to fuel market growth. In the global Carbon & Alloy Steel (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$714.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 2.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)
- China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Elkem AS
- Ferroglobe PLC
- The Rima Group
- M & M Alloys Limited
- Imexsar
- Sinoferro Dense Medium Powders Limited
- Anyang Xinchuang Metallurgy Material Co., Ltd.
- DMS Powders (Pty) Ltd
- Westbrook Resources Ltd
- Eurasian Resources Group
- Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR)
- Mechel PAO
- Finnfjord AS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900767/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Outbreak Hampers Ferrosilicon Demand
COVID-19 Crisis Induced Demand Erosion Hampers World Steel
Industry
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
A Prelude to Ferrosilicon
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Deoxidizer in Steel Production and Inoculant in Casting
Industry: Key Application Areas
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Long-term Growth in Ferrosilicon Market
Ferrosilicon Production: An Overview
EXHIBIT 3: Global Production of Silicon Metal and Ferrosilicon
(in Thousand Metric Tons of Silicon Content) by Country for
2019 and 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Global Ferrosilicon Production by Country (in %) for
2020E
EXHIBIT 5: Global Ferroalloys Production Breakdown (in %) by
Alloy Type for 2020E
Import-Export Statistics
EXHIBIT 6: Global Ferrosilicon Exports Volume Breakdown (in %)
by Country for 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Global Ferrosilicon Exports Value Breakdown (in %)
by Country for 2019
EXHIBIT 8: Global Ferrosilicon Imports Volume Breakdown (in %)
by Country for 2019
EXHIBIT 9: Global Ferrosilicon Imports Value Breakdown (in %)
by Country for 2019
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Ferrosilicon as Deoxidizer in Steel Industry Fuels
Market Prospects
COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Steel Production and Demand,
Influencing Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 10: COVID-19 Impact on Steel Production: % Change in
Production Volume for Select Countries (2020E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Steel Markets in Select Regions
Steel Production & Trade: Statistical Insights
EXHIBIT 11: Top Steel Producing Countries Worldwide Ranked by
Production Volume (in Million Tonnes) for 2020E
EXHIBIT 12: Leading Steel Exporting Countries: Ranked by Export
Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by Country for 2020E
EXHIBIT 13: Leading Steel Importing Countries Ranked by Import
Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by Country for 2020E
Electrical Steel Production Emerges as a Major Opportunity for
Ferrosilicon
Global Construction Industry Scenario Influences Demand for
Ferrosilicon
Despite the Depressed Short-term Outlook, Long-term Prospects
in Construction Industry Remain Promising
EXHIBIT 14: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 15: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected
Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over
the Period 2016-2040
Current Prospects Remain Lackluster for Ferrosilicon in
Depressed Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 16: World Automobile Production in Million Units:
2008-2022
Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand
for Automotive Steel
EXHIBIT 17: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020
EXHIBIT 18: Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight
of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,
2016 & 2019
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions
Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight
Automotive Material
Demand Growth for Stainless Steel to Fuel Prospects in
Ferrosilicon Market
EXHIBIT 19: World Stainless Steel Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Demand by Region for 2020
EXHIBIT 20: Global Stainless Steel Market: Breakdown of Share
by End-Use Market for 2020
EXHIBIT 21: Global Stainless Steel Market Breakdown of
Production (in %) by Region for 2020
Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market
Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects
Growing Use of Ferrosilicon as Inoculant in Casting Industry to
Drive Market Gains
Magnesium Production Emerges as a Major End-Use market for
Ferrosilicon
EXHIBIT 22: Global Primary Magnesium Production (in Thousand
Metric Tons) for 2010-2020
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Deoxidizer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Deoxidizer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Deoxidizer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Inoculants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Inoculants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Inoculants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon & Alloy
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Carbon & Alloy Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon & Alloy Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Stainless Steel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Electric Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Cast Iron by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cast Iron by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cast Iron by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
COVID-19 Dampens the US Ferrosilicon Market
EXHIBIT 23: US Production of Ferrosilicon and Silicon Metal
(in Thousand Metric Tons) for 2016-2020
EXHIBIT 24: Average Price of Ferrosilicon (in Cents per Pound)
for Ferrosilicon (50% Si) and Ferrosilicon (50% Si) for the
Years 2016-2020
EXHIBIT 25: US Ferrosilicon Imports by Country (in %) for the
Period 2016-19
US Steel Industry Dynamics Impact Demand for Ferrosilicon
American Steelmakers Invest in Local Projects amidst Falling
Imports
Cutback in Shale Activity Impacts Steel Market
Pandemic Casts Shadow on Construction Industry, Affecting
Ferrosilicon Demand
EXHIBIT 26: US Construction Spending in US$ Billion for the
Period January 2012 to January 2020
EXHIBIT 27: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type
for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Apr 2020-Apr
2021)
EXHIBIT 28: US Construction Value (in US$ Million) for
Residential and Non-Residential Sectors for Apr-2020 to Apr-
2021
Automotive Sales and Production Trends Shape Dynamics of
Silicon and Ferrosilicon Market
EXHIBIT 29: US Vehicle Production (in Thousand Units) for
2013-2020E
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by Application -
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric
Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast
Iron and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon & Alloy Steel,
Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric
Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast
Iron and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast Iron and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Ferrosilicon Market: COVID-19 Impact on End-Use Sectors Affect
Demand
Market Analytics
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by Application -
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric
Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast
Iron and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon & Alloy Steel,
Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
China?s Leadership in Steel Industry Augurs Well for
Ferrosilicon Market
EXHIBIT 30: Steel Production (in Million Tons) in China for the
Years 2011-2020
EXHIBIT 31: Capacity Utilization (in %) for Steel Production in
China (2008-2019)
Surprising Recovery in China amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost
Steel Fortunes
Faster Resurgence in China to Offset Shrinking Global Steel Demand
Industry Embraces Technological Innovation in Production
Slowdown in Construction Sector Pulls Down the Ferrosilicon Market
Automotive Industry Influences Growth in Ferrosilicon Market
Largest Manufacturer of Cars
Market Analytics
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by Application -
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric
Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast
Iron and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon & Alloy Steel,
Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Steel Demand Dynamics Impact Market Growth
COVID-19 Outbreak Exacerbates Already Challenging European
Steel Market Situation
Recovery in Construction Activity Post COVID-19 Pandemic to
Sustain Growth in Demand
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric
Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast
Iron and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast Iron and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric
Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast
Iron and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast Iron and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric
Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast
Iron and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon &
Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast Iron and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by Application -
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric
Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast
Iron and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon & Alloy Steel,
Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by Application -
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric
Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast
Iron and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon & Alloy Steel,
Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by Application -
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric
Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast
Iron and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon & Alloy Steel,
Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ferrosilicon by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deoxidizer, Inoculants and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ferrosilicon by
End-Use - Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric
Steel, Cast Iron and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Ferrosilicon by End-Use -
Carbon & Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Electric Steel, Cast
Iron and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900767/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________