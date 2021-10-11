Global Digital Banking Market to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Banking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817925/?utm_source=GNW
Personal cheques and hard currency are becoming less popular, while increasing investments in FinTech solutions have pushed up innovations such as PayPal, Square, Apple Pay and cryptocurrencies, thereby boosting the cashless age. Contactless card payments have made even smaller value transactions/payments faster and easier. Other major factors driving the world towards a cashless society include launch of chip and pin payment cards, broadening ecosystem of smartphone payments apps, convergence of finance, banking and telecommunications, and rapid changes in custom, culture and regulations elicited by Internet technologies, strong penetration of Internet enabled smartphones etc. Strong venture capital funding of financial technology start-ups and their commercial innovations are disrupting the status quo held by cash. Stringent regulations and policies and sops such as reduction in value-added tax (VAT) rates on card payments are additionally encouraging the evolution of cashless societies. A key reason for the regulatory clampdown on cash in developing countries is the growing burden of cash usage such as costs associated for handling the cash i.e. paper currency printing, deployment/maintenance of ATMs, high risk of money laundering, higher ability to manipulate cash transactions for tax avoidance, breeding of large unorganized sectors that create "shadow economies" that make no contribution to a economy`s GDP growth, inability of the government to impose fiscal controls, reduced productivity of the banking sector in terms of foregone interest, reduced corporate dividends, high counterfeiting costs, among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Banking estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period. Retail Banking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.3% CAGR to reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corporate Banking segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.8% share of the global Digital Banking market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion in 2021, China is Forecast to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026
The Digital Banking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.78% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Mobile banking sector has emerged as a channel to attract new customers and generate revenues. Several banks use the mobile channel as a strategic differentiator, as customers can use this channel to avail anywhere, anytime access to a wide range of banking products and services. Mobile platform is also considered as an essential service by financial institutions to compete effectively in the market. Mobile phones are increasingly being used to carry out banking related functions, for instance balance inquiries. Banks can reduce costs associated with call center operations by reducing transaction time and cost, and in the process ensure customer satisfaction. Mobile banking is emerging as a mainstream consumer banking channel, as against its earlier status as a niche segment. Mobile banking services are used for make payments, money transfers including account-to-account transfers, access account information, opening accounts, applying for credit extension or loans, locating bank branches or ATMs, make investments, and access content services. Demand for mobile banking services is forecast primarily come from customers in industrialized countries. On-the-go customers, and the younger generation are anticipated to drive demand for mobile banking services. Lack of bank branching infrastructure in developing markets is also expected to boost demand for mobile banking services and correspondingly boost the volume of mobile data traffic.
Investment Banking Segment to Reach $5 Billion by 2026
In the global Investment Banking segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$615.6 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 222 Featured)
- Appway AG
- Backbase
- EdgeVerve Systems Limited
- Fidor Solutions AG
- Fiserv, Inc.
- NETinfo PLC
- NF Innova
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP AG
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Technisys
- Temenos Group AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817925/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Internet Infrastructure Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth
of Digital Banking
Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy Led Support for
the Evolution of Digital Banking
EXHIBIT 1: Spurred by the Pandemic & Its Low Touch Norm, Rapid
Progress Towards a Cashless Society Provides Opportunities On
a Platter for Digital Banking Technologies & Services: Global
Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years
2018, 2020 & 2022
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country
As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven
Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global
Policy on Tackling COVID
EXHIBIT 3: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against
New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
EXHIBIT 4: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up
Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
Digital Banking: Definition, Overview, Importance & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Lifestyles & the Ensuing Rise in FTTH Connections
Encourage Internet Banking Habits
EXHIBIT 6: More Homes With Fiber Internet Increases the Odds of
Digital Banking Adoption: Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building:
(FTTH/B) Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024,
and 2026
Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the
Business Case for Digital Banking
EXHIBIT 7: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce
Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Mobile Wallets & Payments Go Mainstream as Mobile Banking Gains
Popularity
Mobile Banking: A Primer
Share of Mobile Payments Becomes Bigger
Developments in Mobile Wallets Encourage Increase in Mobile
Payments
Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries
The Rise of the On-Demand Economy & Customer Self-Service Tilts
Digital Banking Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage
Robust Developments in Biometrics to Counter Fraud to Infuse
Confidence in Digital Banking
Here?s How Biometrics Role in Banking and Financial
Institutions is Getting Bigger
Regulatory Mandates Promote Adoption Biometrics Technology in
Banking Sector
EXHIBIT 10: Global Market for Biometrics for Banking and
Financial Services (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022,
2024 & 2026
Growing Ubiquity of Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment:
(EBPP) Systems Forces Customers to Move Towards Electronic
Modes of Payment
EXHIBIT 11: Global Number of Electronic Bills Presented for
Payment (In Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit
Digital Banking
Role of Artificial Intelligence in Banking Gets Bigger
Blockchain Emerges to Disrupt the Banking Industry
Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain
EXHIBIT 12: Mind Bending Losses Accruing Due to Online Banking
Fraud Pushes Up the Urgency to Explore the Unrivalled Security
Benefits Offered by Blockchain: Cumulative Global Online
Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region
Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of
Interest for Banks
EXHIBIT 13: Global Market for Blockchain in Financial Services
Sector (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Big Data Explosion, a Fallout of Digitalization of Banking
Activities
Is Quantum Computing Ripe for the Banking Industry?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Banking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate Banking
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Corporate Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Investment Banking
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Investment Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Payments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Payments by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Processing
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Processing Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer &
Channel Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Customer & Channel
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Wealth Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Wealth Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for BaaS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for BaaS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for BaaP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for BaaP by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for White Label
Banking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for White Label Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Chatbots by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Chatbots by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Wealth Management and Other Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth
Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and
Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Wealth Management and Other Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth
Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Wealth Management and Other Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth
Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Wealth Management and Other Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth
Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Wealth Management and Other Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth
Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Wealth Management and Other Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth
Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail
Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Wealth Management and Other Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth
Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Wealth Management and Other Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth
Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Wealth Management and Other Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth
Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and
Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and
Investment Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail
Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer &
Channel Management, Wealth Management and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management,
Wealth Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label
Banking and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and
Investment Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail
Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer &
Channel Management, Wealth Management and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management,
Wealth Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label
Banking and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and
Investment Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Retail
Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Service - Payments, Processing Services, Customer &
Channel Management, Wealth Management and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management,
Wealth Management and Other Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label
Banking and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 222
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817925/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________